FIFA to pay Somali referee his full world cup salary despite U.S. entry denial

FIFA will pay Somali referee Omar Artan his full 2026 World Cup fee despite being denied entry into the United States. The CAF 2025 Referee of the Year missed the tournament after a visa setback but remains determined to officiate at the 2030 World Cup.

FIFA will pay Somali referee Omar Artan his full 2026 World Cup officiating fee despite being denied entry into the United States ahead of the tournament.

Artan was reportedly held and questioned for 11 hours by U.S. immigration officials at Miami International Airport before being refused entry.

The CAF 2025 Referee of the Year says he remains focused on his career and is determined to officiate at the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

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FIFA will pay Somali referee Omar Artan his full officiating fee for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite his inability to participate after being denied entry into the United States.

READ ALSO: US says Omar Artan was denied entry for World Cup over alleged links to terror organisations

The 34-year-old had travelled to the United States to officiate at the World Cup after being appointed by FIFA but reports suggest that Artan was stopped by U.S. immigration officials at Miami International Airport and interrogated for about 11 hours before being refused entry.

A U.S. government official reportedly cited an alleged “association with suspected members of terror organisations” as the reason for denying him entry. Artan, however, rejected the allegation and insisted he had no knowledge of the claims.

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“I had the right papers and everything. I had the right visa,” Artan told BBC.

I’m just simply a referee who’s trying to live his dream, the biggest dream of my life, to come to the World Cup.

READ ALSO: Somali referee Omar Artan reacts after US visa denial ends FIFA World Cup 2026 dream

Even though he will not officiate at the tournament, according to BBC, FIFA has committed to paying him the full salary he would have earned at the competition.

Artan rose to prominence in African football in 2025 after being named CAF Men’s Referee of the Year by Confederation of African Football.

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He also made history as the first Somali referee to officiate a major continental club final, handling the second leg of the CAF Champions League Final between Pyramids FC and Mamelodi Sundowns in 2025.

Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan | Photo viaa REUTERS/Feisal Omar (REUTERS / REUTERS)

His growing reputation had earned him a place among FIFA’s selected officials for the 2026 World Cup, making the visa setback a major disappointment for African football.