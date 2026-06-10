US says Omar Artan was denied entry for World Cup over alleged links to terror organisations

The United States government has stated that Somali referee Omar Artan was denied entry into the country due to alleged associations with individuals suspected of having ties to terrorist organisations.

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Artan, 34, who was named Africa's Referee of the Year in 2025, had been set to make history as the first Somali official to referee at a FIFA World Cup finals tournament.

However, he was refused admission upon arrival at Miami International Airport on Monday, despite travelling with a diplomatic passport and a valid single-entry US visa.

His denial comes amid heightened immigration scrutiny under policies introduced by US President Donald Trump. Somalia is among the countries included on a US travel restriction list.

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A source within the Trump administration said that during a secondary inspection by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), officials identified information that rendered Artan ineligible for entry under US immigration law.

According to the official, "Upon further inspection by CBP, derogatory information, including association with suspected members of terror organisations, was discovered, making the traveller ineligible for admission to the United States under the Immigration and Nationality Act."

The source added that Artan was refused entry and processed under expedited removal procedures in accordance with US immigration regulations.

"President Trump's administration will not allow any security threat to enter our country," the official stated.

Following his deportation, Artan returned to Somalia on Wednesday, where he received a warm welcome at Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu. Government officials, representatives of the Somali Football Federation, fellow referees, and members of the public gathered to receive him upon arrival.

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He later met with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud at the Presidential Palace.

Artan is also expected to attend a public event at Mogadishu Stadium and watch a domestic league match between Heegan and Dekadaha as part of his return to the country.