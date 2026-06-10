African players with the most goals in FIFA World Cup history: See full list

Africa's story at the FIFA World Cup is one of football's most compelling narratives. From the continent's earliest appearances on the global stage to Morocco's history-making semi-final run in 2022, African football has come a long way — and at the centre of that journey has always been a striker with something to prove.

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These are the men who delivered when it mattered most. The ones who scored goals that stopped the world, silenced doubters, and made an entire continent stand up and cheer. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup now underway and 10 African nations in the tournament for the first time ever, here is the definitive ranked list of African players with the most goals in World Cup history — complete with every goal, every opponent, and every tournament.

1. Asamoah Gyan — Ghana — 6 Goals

Asamoah Gyan

There is no debate here. Asamoah Gyan is the greatest African goalscorer in World Cup history — and it is not particularly close.

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The former Ghana captain scored six goals across three World Cup tournaments between 2006 and 2014, a record that has stood for over a decade and remains the benchmark every African striker is measured against. He did not just score goals either. He scored the right goals at the right moments in the biggest matches — and he did it consistently across three different editions of the tournament.

His full World Cup goal breakdown:

2006, Germany — vs Czech Republic (group stage), vs Brazil (group stage)

2010, South Africa — vs Serbia (penalty, group stage), vs Australia (penalty, group stage), vs USA (extra time, Round of 16)

2014, Brazil — vs Germany (group stage), vs Portugal (group stage)

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His goal against the Czech Republic in 2006 was Ghana's very first goal at a World Cup — scored after just 68 seconds of play in what remains one of the fastest goals of that tournament. It announced not just Gyan but an entire generation of Ghanaian football to the world.

But it was 2010 in South Africa that truly defined him. Three goals, a run to the quarter-finals, and a penalty miss against Uruguay that broke hearts across the continent — all of it written into football folklore. His extra-time winner against the United States in the Round of 16 remains one of the most celebrated goals in Black Stars history.

At his peak, Gyan's six World Cup goals put him ahead of both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on the all-time World Cup scoring charts – a fact that is still not widely appreciated outside of African football circles, but a fact nonetheless.

2. Roger Milla — Cameroon — 5 Goals

Cameroon’s Roger Milla, celebrating his goal against Colombia at the 1990 World Cup. Photo: FacebookCameroon’s Roger Milla, celebrating his goal against Colombia at the 1990 World Cup. Photo: Facebook

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If Gyan is the record holder, Roger Milla is the icon. The Cameroonian forward did not just score goals at the World Cup — he changed how the entire world viewed African football.

Before Italia 90, African teams were considered exotic outsiders with little chance of threatening the established powers. Milla, already well past his prime and brought out of semi-retirement by the Cameroonian president himself, proceeded to dismantle that narrative goal by goal.

His full World Cup goal breakdown:

1990, Italy — vs Romania (group stage), vs Colombia (brace, Round of 16), vs England (quarter-final)

1994, USA — vs Russia (group stage)

His brace against Colombia in the Round of 16 — followed by that unforgettable corner flag dance — is the image that launched African football's global reputation. Cameroon went on to push England all the way in the quarter-finals before losing 3-2 in extra time, becoming the first African side to reach the last eight of a World Cup.

Then, at the 1994 World Cup in the United States, Milla returned at the age of 42 to score against Russia – becoming the oldest goal scorer in World Cup history. That record still stands over 30 years later.

3. Ahmed Musa — Nigeria — 4 Goals

Leicester City's midfielder Ahmed Musa celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Crystal Palace at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on October 22, 2016

If you needed one goal in a World Cup group game with everything on the line, Ahmed Musa was exactly the player you wanted. The Nigerian forward was built for high-pressure moments — quick, fearless, and ruthlessly clinical when the stage was at its biggest.

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His full World Cup goal breakdown:

2014, Brazil — vs Argentina (brace, group stage)

2018, Russia — vs Iceland (brace, group stage)

Four goals across two World Cups. Four goals in just two matches. Two braces against two different opponents in two different tournaments. That kind of consistency on the biggest stage is extraordinary, and it makes Musa one of the most efficient African strikers in World Cup history. Nigeria may not have gone deep in either tournament, but Musa delivered every single time he was called upon.

4. Samuel Eto'o — Cameroon — 3 Goals

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Samuel Eto'o helped Cameroon win the 2000 Sydney Olympics gold medal match

By any measure, Samuel Eto'o is one of the greatest African footballers of all time. Two Champions League titles, four league titles across three different countries, and a trophy cabinet that most strikers could only dream of.

Yet the World Cup — for all his brilliance — never fully gave Eto'o the platform he deserved. Cameroon repeatedly stumbled in the group stage, and a player capable of winning Champions Leagues with Barcelona was forced to carry a team that too often fell short around him.

He scored three goals across four World Cup appearances spanning 1998 to 2014, a testament to his extraordinary longevity at the top level. The goals were quality, but the team around him could not convert individual brilliance into deep tournament runs.

5. Andre Ayew — Ghana — 3 Goals

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Andre-Ayew

Some players carry legacies as much as footballs, and Andre Ayew has done both with remarkable consistency. The son of Ghanaian legend Abedi Pelé — himself a participant at the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations and a name synonymous with Ghanaian football greatness — Andre scored three World Cup goals across two tournaments and became one of the Black Stars' most reliable performers on the global stage.

His full World Cup goal breakdown:

2014, Brazil — vs Germany (group stage)

2022, Qatar — vs Portugal (group stage), vs South Korea (group stage)

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His goal against Portugal in 2022 was particularly significant — a composed finish that briefly gave Ghana hope in a match they would ultimately lose 3-2. In the same tournament, his strike against South Korea was part of a dramatic 3-2 victory that kept Ghana's qualification hopes alive. Three goals, two tournaments, and always delivered when Ghana needed him most.

6. Youssef En-Nesyri — Morocco — 3 Goals

Morocco's forward Youssef En-Nesyri (L) heads the ball during their Africa Cup of Nations match against Togo in Oyem on January 20, 2017

Ask any Moroccan football fan which goal defines their nation's World Cup history, and the answer will almost always be the same: En-Nesyri's towering header against Portugal in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup — a goal measured by FIFA at 2.78 metres from the ground and one that sent Morocco where no African team had ever been before.

His full World Cup goal breakdown:

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2018, Russia — vs Spain (group stage)

2022, Qatar — vs Canada (group stage), vs Portugal (quarter-final)

That quarter-final winner did not just make history for Morocco. It made history for Africa. The Atlas Lions became the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final — and En-Nesyri's moment of brilliance was the goal that got them there.

He now heads into the 2026 World Cup as the only active player in Africa's all-time top scorers list, sitting three goals behind Gyan's record of six. Should he find that form again in 2026, the record that has stood since 2014 could finally be broken.