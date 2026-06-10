Somali referee Omar Artan returns home to hero's welcome after US Visa denial

Omar Artan returns to a hero's welcome in Mogadishu after being barred from the 2026 World Cup.

The Somali referee who was denied entry into the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has returned home to a reception that said everything about how his nation feels about what happened to him.

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Omar Abdulkadir Artan touched down in Mogadishu on Wednesday to a crowd of supporters and officials who turned out in their numbers to receive him — a remarkable show of solidarity for a man who had the honour of a lifetime taken away before he could set foot on a World Cup pitch.

MUST READ: Somali referee Omar Artan will not officiate in FIFA World Cup after US Visa denial

Africa's Best Referee, Turned Away at the Door

Artan was no ordinary selection. He had been named to FIFA's final referee list for the 2026 tournament and was set to become the first official from Somalia ever to officiate at a World Cup — a historic milestone for African football and for his country.

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He was also recognised as the continent's best male referee in 2025, making his exclusion from the tournament all the more striking.

His World Cup dream came to an abrupt end on Saturday when he arrived in South Florida and was refused entry by the United States Department of Homeland Security. With that single decision, his participation in training camps and match assignments at the tournament — co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico — was over.

FIFA Confirms His Exclusion

FIFA moved to formally confirm Artan's withdrawal from the competition in a statement released on Monday, while making clear that the decision rested entirely with US authorities.

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"FIFA can confirm that match official Omar Abdulkadir Artan will be unable to train and officiate at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States," the governing body said.

"FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr Artan's status will not be changed at present. In line with previous FIFA events, a host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and who is admitted into their country."

The statement effectively closed the door on any possibility of a last-minute reversal.

Mogadishu Rallies Behind Its Referee

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What happened next told a different story entirely. Rather than returning to silence and disappointment, Artan was met in Mogadishu by an outpouring of public support that transformed his homecoming into something closer to a celebration of national pride.

Supporters and officials lined up to receive him, rallying behind a man they consider not a victim of circumstance but a symbol of what Somalia can produce on the world stage. The welcome was loud, warm, and unmistakable in its message: his country sees him as a champion regardless of what the United States decided at its border.

Somalia is among the countries listed under President Donald Trump's travel ban — a policy that critics argue is now leaving its mark on international sport in ways that go far beyond politics.

Artan's case has become one of the defining stories of the 2026 World Cup's opening chapter, raising urgent questions about the obligations of host nations and the true meaning of football's claim to be a global, inclusive tournament.