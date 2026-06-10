Most goals scored in FIFA World Cup history by country: Full rankings
Brazil may hold the record for the most goals scored in FIFA World Cup history, but Germany are closing in fast. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup expanding to 48 teams and 104 matches, several long-standing records could soon be rewritten.
For nearly a century, the FIFA World Cup has showcased football's greatest talents, iconic moments, and unforgettable goals. While lifting the trophy remains the ultimate objective, scoring goals has always been the heartbeat of the tournament.
From Pelé's dazzling Brazil sides to Germany's relentless efficiency and Argentina's star-studded attacks, a select group of nations have dominated the World Cup scoring charts throughout history.
As the 2026 FIFA World Cup unfolds across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, here's a look at the countries that have scored the most goals in tournament history.
Countries with the Most Goals in FIFA World Cup History
Rank Country Goals Scored 1 Brazil 237 2 Germany 232 3 Argentina 152 4 France: 136.5 Italy 128 6 Spain 108 7 England 104 8 Netherlands 96 9 Uruguay 89 10 Hungary 87
1. Brazil – 237 Goals
Brazil remains the highest-scoring nation in FIFA World Cup history with an incredible 237 goals. The South American giants have built their legacy on attacking football, producing legendary forwards across generations, including Pelé, Romário, Ronaldo Nazário, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, Neymar, and Vinícius Júnior.
The Seleção have won a record five World Cup titles and continue to set the benchmark for entertaining, attacking football on the global stage.
2. Germany – 232 Goals
Just five goals behind Brazil, Germany sit second with 232 World Cup goals. Known for their consistency and efficiency, the Germans have remained competitive across multiple eras and have won four World Cup titles.
Germany's remarkable scoring record includes memorable performances such as their historic 7-1 victory over Brazil in the 2014 semi-finals. With the expanded 2026 tournament offering more matches, they could soon overtake Brazil at the summit.
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3. Argentina – 152 Goals
Argentina occupies third place with 152 goals. Their tally has been boosted by several successful World Cup campaigns, including their triumph at Qatar 2022.
The nation has produced some of football's greatest players, from Diego Maradona to Lionel Messi, and remains one of the most feared attacking teams in world football.
4. France – 136 Goals
France has consistently been among the world's most dangerous attacking sides. Les Bleus have scored 136 goals in World Cup history, thanks to stars such as Just Fontaine, Michel Platini, Thierry Henry, Zinedine Zidane, and Kylian Mbappé.
Fontaine's record of 13 goals in a single World Cup tournament, achieved in 1958, remains unmatched to this day.
5. Italy – 128 Goals
Despite their reputation for defensive excellence, Italy have scored 128 World Cup goals. The four-time world champions have produced several prolific forwards throughout their history and remain one of the tournament's most successful nations.
Their ability to combine tactical discipline with clinical finishing has made them a force on football's biggest stage.
6. Spain – 108 Goals
Spain's rise among football's elite is reflected in their 108 World Cup goals. The 2010 world champions revolutionised modern football with their possession-based style and enjoyed a golden era led by players such as Xavi Hernández, Andrés Iniesta, and David Villa.
Their influence on the modern game continues to be felt worldwide.
7. England – 104 Goals
England became the seventh nation to surpass the 100-goal mark at the World Cup. The Three Lions have scored 104 goals in tournament history, highlighted by their 1966 triumph on home soil.
Recent generations featuring Harry Kane and other Premier League stars have helped maintain England's place among the competition's most prolific teams.
8. Netherlands – 96 Goals
Although the Netherlands have never won the World Cup, they remain one of the most influential football nations ever. Their 96 goals reflect decades of attacking football inspired by the famous "Total Football" philosophy.
The Dutch have reached three World Cup finals and consistently produced world-class attacking talent.
9. Uruguay – 89 Goals
Uruguay made history by winning the inaugural FIFA World Cup in 1930 and have scored 89 goals across their tournament appearances.
Despite their relatively small population, La Celeste have consistently punched above their weight and remain one of the most respected nations in international football.
10. Hungary – 87 Goals
Hungary round out the top 10 with 87 World Cup goals. During the 1950s, the legendary "Mighty Magyars" were one of the most feared teams in football history.
Led by Ferenc Puskás and Sándor Kocsis, Hungary's attacking prowess helped them achieve one of the highest goals-per-game averages ever recorded at the World Cup.
How the 2026 FIFA World Cup Could Change the Rankings
The expansion of the FIFA World Cup from 32 to 48 teams has increased the number of matches from 64 to 104, creating more opportunities for teams to score goals and climb the all-time rankings.
Brazil and Germany, separated by only five goals, are likely to continue their battle for top spot throughout the tournament. Meanwhile, Argentina, France, and England also have opportunities to significantly improve their totals.
With more games, more teams, and more attacking talent than ever before, the 2026 FIFA World Cup could usher in a new era for football's most prestigious scoring records.
As history continues to be written, the race to become the highest-scoring nation in World Cup history remains one of the tournament's most fascinating storylines.