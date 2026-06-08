Top 10 all-time top scorers in FIFA World Cup history

The FIFA World Cup is where legends are born and records are written in goals. Since Uruguay hosted the first edition in 1930, no stage in football has demanded more from its scorers—not just talent, but composure, consistency, and the ability to deliver when the world is watching. Some players erupted in a single unforgettable tournament.

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Others built their legacies goal by goal across multiple editions, returning time and again to prove their greatness on the grandest stage of all.

From Brazilian wizardry to German efficiency, from teenage sensations to veteran champions, these are the ten men who have scored more FIFA World Cup goals than anyone else in history.

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1. Miroslav Klose (Germany) — 16 Goals

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Miroslav Klose, the all-time top scorer at World Cup finals with 16 goals, will be on the Germany bench for the first time against San Marino as he begins his coaching career

Miroslav Klose remains the highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history with 16 goals across four tournaments for Germany, a record he completed during the country's title-winning campaign in 2014. A poacher's striker with extraordinary aerial ability, Klose built his record through consistency rather than a single explosive tournament, scoring five goals in 2002, five in 2006, four in 2010, and two in 2014. He surpassed Brazilian legend Ronaldo's previous record during Germany's famous 7-1 semifinal win over Brazil at the 2014 World Cup.

2. Ronaldo (Brazil) — 15 Goals

Ronaldo Nazario Luis De Lima with his unique haircut featured at the 2002 World Cup. (fifa.com)

The former Barcelona, Inter, Milan, and Real Madrid stars had 15 goals in 19 World Cup games, with all of them coming in three tournaments from 1998 until 2006, having played but not scored in 1994. He won the Golden Boot award for being the highest scorer in 2002 as Brazil claimed the trophy. Widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers of all time, O. Fenômeno's combination of pace, power, and finishing remains unmatched on the World Cup stage.

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3. Gerd Müller (West Germany) — 14 Goals

Gerd Müller Ballon d'Or

Gerd Müller scored 14 World Cup goals across just two tournaments in 1970 and 1974, giving him a remarkable goals-per-game ratio of over 1.0 — the highest among any player with more than five World Cup goals. Known as "The Bomber", Müller scored the winning goal in the 1974 World Cup final as West Germany defeated the Netherlands. His efficiency in front of goal has never been matched in the modern era.

4. Just Fontaine (France) — 13 Goals

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Just Fontaine | Photo via AP

Fontaine still holds the record for most goals in a single FIFA World Cup. The French striker scored 13 goals in just six matches during the 1958 tournament in Sweden — a feat that has never been matched. Fontaine scored in every match France played and remarkably achieved the tally in his only World Cup appearance. His record stands as the most extraordinary individual scoring performance in the tournament's history.

5. Lionel Messi (Argentina) — 13 Goals

Lionel Messi

Messi shares fourth place with Fontaine on 13 goals, though the Argentine needed five tournaments to reach that total. The 2022 World Cup winner completed one of football's most celebrated narratives in Qatar, scoring seven goals, including a brace in the final, to lead Argentina to their third world title. Messi remains the only player to have won the World Cup Golden Ball award three times.

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6. Pelé (Brazil) — 12 Goals

Pelé

Pelé scored 12 World Cup goals and remains the only player to win three FIFA World Cups. The Brazilian legend announced himself at the 1958 tournament as a 17-year-old by scoring six goals, including a hat trick in the semifinal and a brace in the final. The greatest player of his generation, Pelé is the benchmark against which all footballers are still measured.

7. Sándor Kocsis (Hungary) — 11 Goals

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Sándor Kocsis | Photo via Photo: barcemania.com

Kocsis scored 11 goals in five appearances at the 1954 World Cup, a record at the time, as Hungary made it all the way to the final. The 1954 Hungary team is considered one of the best sides to have never won the World Cup—a scintillating "Golden Team" led by Ferenc Puskás that was beaten against the odds by West Germany in the final. Kocsis scored 75 goals in 68 appearances for his country during his career.

8. Jürgen Klinsmann (Germany) — 11 Goals

Jürgen Klinsmann

A World Cup winner in 1990, Klinsmann spread his 11 goals across 17 appearances at three tournaments. He was the first player to score at least three goals in three successive World Cups and was pivotal in Germany's 1990 triumph. His most prolific tournament came in the 1994 World Cup in the USA, where he scored five goals in five games before Germany exited at the quarterfinal stage.

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9. Kylian Mbappé (France) — 12 Goals

Kylian Mbappe has retained his sparkling World Cup form for France

Mbappé is the most realistic challenger to Klose's all-time record. With 12 goals from two tournaments at age 27 heading into 2026, he could realistically compete in 2026 and 2030 and potentially accumulate enough to challenge 16. His eight goals in 2022 — including a hat-trick in the final — represent one of the most remarkable individual performances in a championship match in football history. The 2026 World Cup is a huge opportunity for the French superstar to move clear at the top of the active players' list.

READ THIS: 10 players with the most FIFA World Cup appearances in history

10. Tied — Helmut Rahn, Teófilo Cubillas, Grzegorz Lato, Gary Lineker, Gabriel Batistuta, and Thomas Müller each scored 10 goals.

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Thomas Muller |Photo via IMAGO

Six players have scored exactly 10 World Cup goals: Grzegorz Lato of Poland, Teófilo Cubillas of Peru, Gabriel Batistuta of Argentina, Gary Lineker of England, West Germany's Helmut Rahn, and Germany's Thomas Müller. Each brought something unique to the tournament. Lineker still holds the record for the most World Cup goals scored for England, winning the Golden Boot at the 1986 edition with six goals. Cubillas represented Peru across three World Cups in 1970, 1978 and 1982. Batistuta was Argentina's all-time World Cup top scorer before Messi surpassed him.

Who Will Challenge the Record at World Cup 2026?

With the 2026 tournament now underway, Mbappé is the standout active contender to eventually threaten Klose's mark. Messi, competing in what is expected to be his last World Cup, will be hoping to add to his 13 goals.