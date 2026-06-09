Jonathan Mensah finds new passion in sports photography after hanging up his Black Stars boots

Jonathan Mensah is now a sports photographer, and he is set to capture some great images at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Former Ghana international defender Jonathan Mensah has embarked on a new creative journey in sports photography after officially hanging up his boots, marking a fresh chapter beyond his illustrious football career.

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The ex-Black Stars centre-back, who represented Ghana at two FIFA World Cups, is now focused on capturing the emotion, intensity, and unforgettable moments of the game from behind the camera.

His goal is to document football’s biggest stages—starting with the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup—through a storyteller’s lens rather than as a player on the pitch.

Ahead of the tournament, Mensah has already begun building his portfolio, covering international friendly matches, including the pre-World Cup clash between Ecuador and Guatemala.

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His transition into photography is not sudden; it is a passion that quietly developed during his playing days, especially while featuring for Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew SC, where he spent several successful seasons.

Today, the Ghana U-20 World Cup winner operates his own brand, JM Photography, based in the United States, where he is steadily carving out a reputation in sports visual storytelling.

Jonathan Mensah’s Football Journey: Clubs and Career Patha

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Mensah’s football journey began in Ghana with Ashanti Gold SC, where he launched his professional career before making an early move abroad. He later joined South African side Free State Stars FC, gaining valuable experience and exposure.

His performances earned him a move to Italy with Udinese Calcio, although he did not feature for the first team. Instead, he gained competitive experience through loan spells, including a stint with Spain’s Granada CF, where he continued his development at the top European level.

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Mensah later moved to France, signing for Evian Thonon Gaillard FC, where he spent several seasons in Ligue 1. After his time in France, he joined Russian club FC Anzhi Makhachkala, helping the team through a challenging period in their domestic campaign.

His most successful club chapter came in the United States with Columbus Crew SC, where he established himself as a defensive leader and achieved major success, including winning the MLS Cup.

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International Career with Ghana

Black stars defender, Jonathan Mensah

On the international stage, Mensah has been a key figure for Ghana, rising through the ranks after winning the 2009 African Youth Championship and the FIFA U-20 World Cup. His performances earned him a place in the senior national team, where he represented the Black Stars at the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups.

He also played a crucial role in Ghana’s strong Africa Cup of Nations campaigns and eventually captained the national team during World Cup qualification matches, underlining his leadership and consistency over the years.

A New Chapter Beyond Football

Now retired from professional football, Jonathan Mensah is redefining his relationship with the sport. Through JM Photography, he aims to stay connected to the game by telling visual stories that reflect the passion of players and fans worldwide.

His transition highlights a growing trend of former athletes finding second careers within the sports industry using their experience and perspective to contribute in new and creative ways.