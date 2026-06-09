Ghana Tops the Chart: 10 most beautiful 2026 World Cup jerseys ranked

From Cape Verde's island flight paths to Ghana's kente-inspired web, the 10 most beautiful 2026 World Cup jerseys are ranked 10 to 1, with the stories behind each design.

Not every World Cup is won on the pitch. Some battles are won in the dressing room — and the 2026 tournament has already produced some of the most striking international football shirts in recent memory.

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From traditional textile art to bold modern design, kit analysts at The Athletic have assessed the tournament's standout shirts, and Ghana's kente-inspired masterpiece sits above them all. Here are the 10 best kits ranked from 10 to 1, with the stories behind what makes each one special.

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10. Cape Verde — The Smartest Story in Football

Cape Verde Photo: (Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

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Some kit backstories feel forced. This one is not. The triangular patterns on Cape Verde's shirt are inspired by the flight paths connecting the archipelago's 10 islands — a concept that is original, culturally meaningful, and visually effective all at once. For a smaller nation on the global stage, this is exactly how you make a statement at a World Cup.

9. Belgium — Red, Black and Gold Redeemed

Belgium Photo: (Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images)

Belgium are back to basics after a pair of forgettable recent efforts – including a bizarre fire-sleeve design at the last World Cup and a dull Euro 2024 kit. This one uses the correct shade of red, deploys the national flag's three colours to full effect, and proves that Belgium's kit identity is most powerful when kept simple. The official design language of "precision, joy and power" can be safely ignored.

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8. Australia — Green and Gold Perfection

Australia Photo: (Seth Greenberg/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

The Socceroos benefit from one of the most naturally striking colour schemes in international football, and this kit wisely does very little to distract from it. A clean block-colour body with judicious green detailing, topped with an unusual pentagon-shaped collar that splits the difference between traditional and modern. When your colours are as good as Australia's, less really is more.

7. Spain — Bold and Striking

Spain Photo: (Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images)

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Spain has introduced dark blue colour-block sleeves for the 2026 tournament, offset with red and yellow stripes running down the arms. It is a strong design choice, and it works. The double pinstripes on the body add a touch of visual complexity that some may find busy, but the overall effect is confident and commanding. Spain looks like a team that means business.

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6. Saudi Arabia — Tetris Meets Tradition

Saudi Arabia | Photo via Adidas

Stripped of any wider context, this is an excellent shirt. The geometric motif running across the body, described officially as inspired by "traditional art with a modern twist", has a Tetris-like quality that works surprisingly well on a football kit. Bold, clean, and distinctive.

5. Morocco — Puma's African Standout

Morocco | Photo via Puma

While many manufacturers recycled existing designs for their sides at AFCON and the World Cup, Puma delivered fresh kits across the board, and Morocco's is the pick of the bunch. An unusually shaped collar, a rich colour palette, and trim directly inspired by traditional Moroccan fabric craft make this one of the most aesthetically coherent shirts of the entire tournament.

4. Germany — Adidas Signs Off in Style

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Germany Photo: (Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images)

This is the end of an era. Germany are leaving Adidas for Nike after this tournament, bringing to a close one of football's most storied manufacturer partnerships. Adidas are not going quietly. Their farewell kit is an unashamed, full-volume tribute to Germany's iconic 1990 World Cup-winning shirt – not subtle, not clever, just brilliant. You can call it lacking imagination if you want. You would be wrong.

3. England — Retro Done Right

England Photo: (Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Fantastic. The nostalgia curve in kit design has been creeping into the mid-2000s in recent years, but England's 2026 shirt reaches further back – all the way to Euro 2000, with hints of Euro '88 woven into the detailing. England may have underperformed on the pitch at both those tournaments, but they looked the part. This shirt captures that same quality: stylish regardless of what happens over 90 minutes.

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2. Brazil — A Glorious Return to Form

Brazil Photo: (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

It is almost impossible to ruin a Brazil kit, although Nike tested that theory four years ago. This one is a triumphant comeback. The shirt draws most consciously from Brazil's 2004 Copa América design – the collar and the green trim under the arms – while the cut carries echoes of the beloved 1986 Topper version. Classic, warm, and instantly recognisable, it is a reminder of why Brazil's yellow-and-green combination remains the most iconic in world football.

1. Ghana — Kente Web Masterpiece

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Ghana | Photo via Puma

Wow. Puma's designs this cycle have been hit and miss, but this is an undeniable masterpiece. Ghana's 2026 World Cup shirt looks like a gigantic, multicoloured spider's web — and that is precisely what it is.

The pattern is inspired by Kente, a traditional Ghanaian hand-woven textile tracing its origins to weavers who sought to recreate the web of Anansi, the spider at the heart of ancient Ghanaian folklore. The result is unlike anything else at this tournament: rich, intricate, and unmistakably Ghanaian. Even if you set aside the cultural story entirely, the shirt still demands attention on visual impact alone.