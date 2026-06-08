Ghana gov't secures World Cup tickets for diaspora fans ahead of Black Stars opener

The Ghanaian government has launched a ticket drive to ensure diaspora supporters can cheer the Black Stars on in person at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

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The Ghana High Commission in Canada has been directed by the Ministry of Sports and Recreation to gather details of Ghanaian nationals in Canada who wish to attend the Black Stars' opening Group L fixture against Panama in Toronto on June 17 but have so far been unable to secure tickets.

Interested supporters have been asked to submit their contact details, including email addresses, no later than June 10 for onwards submission to the ministry in Accra.

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The initiative follows the government's earlier announcement that it had secured 1,000 World Cup tickets specifically for Ghanaians living abroad.

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Minister for Sports and Recreation Kofi Adams confirmed that the distribution drive is designed to guarantee a strong Ghanaian presence at match venues throughout the tournament and to create a genuine home atmosphere for Carlos Queiroz's side on the world stage.

Ghana open their 2026 World Cup campaign against Panama on June 17 at Toronto Stadium before taking on England and Croatia in their remaining Group L matches.

For thousands of Ghanaians scattered across North America and beyond, the tournament represents a rare and precious opportunity to watch the Black Stars live — and the government's intervention is aimed at making sure as many of them as possible get that chance.

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