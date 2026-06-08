African countries with the most FIFA World Cup wins

Nigeria lead Africa with six World Cup wins, but Morocco, Ghana, Cameroon and Senegal are closing in. See the full ranking ahead of 2026.

Africa is yet to win the FIFA World Cup. That is the hard truth. But the continent's journey on football's biggest stage is far from a story of failure; it is a story of breakthrough moments, giant-killings, heartbreak, and a slow but unmistakable rise toward the summit of the game.

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From Cameroon stunning Argentina in 1990 to Ghana's cruel quarterfinal exit in 2010 to Morocco rewriting history in Qatar 2022, African football has produced some of the tournament's most electric moments.

The goals, the wins, the memories – they matter. And right now, heading into the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the continent has more riding on this tournament than ever before.

Here is a look at the African nations who have won the most matches in FIFA World Cup history.

1. Nigeria — 6 Wins

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Super Eagles of Nigeria | Photo Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Nigeria is Africa's most successful nation at the FIFA World Cup by wins. The Super Eagles have played at six tournaments and collected six victories, beating Bulgaria 3-0 and Greece 2-0 in 1994; Bulgaria 2-0 and Spain 3-2 in 1998; Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 in 1998; and Iceland 2-0 at Russia 2018. They reached the Round of 16 three times and were consistently one of the most entertaining sides the continent has produced on the global stage.

The sting, however, is in the current moment. Nigeria failed to qualify for 2026. Their record now sits exposed, waiting to be broken, while Africa's top nations prepare to chase them down this summer.

2. Cameroon — 5 Wins

Cameroon male national team

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No African nation has appeared at more World Cups than Cameroon. The Indomitable Lions have qualified eight times, and their five victories span four decades, defeating Argentina 1-0, Romania 2-1, and Colombia 2-1 at Italia 1990; Saudi Arabia 1-0 in 2002; and Brazil 1-0 in 2022.

Their finest hour remains that 1990 campaign, when Roger Milla and company shocked the world by reaching the quarterfinals. Recent tournaments have been a shadow of those glory days, but Cameroon is back in 2026 with a point to prove. If they win matches, they could move clear of the chasing pack.

3. Morocco — 5 Wins

Morocco male national team

Morocco is the top team in African football and, after Qatar 2022, the continent's biggest realistic hope of going deep in 2026. The Atlas Lions' five World Cup victories came against Portugal 3-1 in 1986, Scotland 3-0 in 1998, Belgium 2-0 in 2022, Canada 2-1 in 2022, and Portugal again 1-0 in the 2022 quarterfinal.

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They also eliminated Spain on penalties in the Round of 16 that year, though that counts as a draw in official records. Morocco became the first African and Arab nation ever to reach a World Cup semifinal, finishing fourth in Qatar—the best performance by any African side in history. Add more wins in 2026, and they become Africa's undisputed leaders. Watch them closely.

4. Senegal — 5 Wins

Senegal players celebrate winning the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Sunday. Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images)

Senegal arrived on the World Cup scene in style and have never looked back. Their five wins came against France 1-0 and Sweden 2-1 in 2002, Poland 2-1 in 2018, and Qatar 3-1 and Ecuador 2-1 in 2022. On their very first World Cup appearance in 2002, the Lions of Teranga defeated defending champions France on matchday one and marched all the way to the quarterfinals. It was one of the great underdog stories in World Cup history.

They returned in 2022 and reached the Round of 16 again, confirming that 2002 was no fluke. Organised, physically imposing, and technically sharp—with the right draw in 2026, Senegal is dangerous to anyone.

5. Ghana — 5 Wins

2010 Black Stars squad

Ghana's World Cup story is short, but it hits hard. The Black Stars have collected five wins across four tournament appearances, defeating the Czech Republic 2-0 and the United States 2-1 in 2006; Serbia 1-0 and the United States again 2-1 after extra time in the round of 16 in 2010; and South Korea 3-2 in 2022.

Three round of 16 appearances and one moment that still burns: Asamoah Gyan's penalty miss after Luis Suárez's handball on the line at South Africa 2010, when the Black Stars were 60 seconds from becoming the first African nation in a World Cup semi-final.

That wound has never fully healed. But Ghana are back at 2026 under Carlos Queiroz, and the motivation to add wins and finally go where no Black Stars team has gone before is very real. Five wins and counting. This summer could change the narrative entirely.

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6. Algeria — 3 Wins

Algeria's three World Cup wins are among the most memorable the continent has produced. They shocked West Germany 2-1 in one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history in 1982, beat Chile 3-2 in the same tournament, then routed South Korea 4-2 in 2014.

That 1982 win over the reigning European champions remains one of the most stunning results ever seen at a World Cup. Their finest campaign came in Brazil 2014, where they pushed eventual winners Germany to extra time in the round of 16 before falling 2-1. A nation that has always carried the potential to go much further.

7. Côte d'Ivoire — 3 Wins

Cote D'Ivoire hosted and won AFCON 2023

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The Ivory Coast had everything: Didier Drogba, Yaya Touré, Kolo Touré, Salomon Kalou, and Gervinho. Their three World Cup victories came against Serbia 3-2 in 2010, Greece 2-1 in 2014, and Japan 2-1 in 2014. A golden generation that qualified for three straight World Cups between 2006 and 2014 and somehow never made it past the group stage. Three wins, no knockout football. It remains one of African football's great what-ifs.

8. Tunisia — 3 Wins

Tunisia male national team

Tunisia holds a unique place in African football history. They were the first African nation ever to win a World Cup match, defeating Mexico 3-1 at the 1978 tournament in Argentina. They added a win against Panama 2-1 in 2018 and a famous 1-0 victory over France in 2022 even if Les Bleus had already rotated their squad with qualification secured.

The Carthage Eagles have been regular qualifiers but have never advanced beyond the group stage. They are at 2026 and will be desperate to finally break through.

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9. South Africa — 2 Wins

South Africa male team Creator: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix | Credit: BackpagePix Copyright: BackpagePix 2023

South Africa hosted the World Cup in 2010, the first time the tournament had ever been held on African soil. Bafana Bafana's two wins came against Bulgaria 2-1 in 1998 and France 2-1 on home soil in 2010, the latter a famous result that still wasn't enough to save them from a group stage exit on goal difference. Two wins across three World Cup appearances. The hunger to return and do more remains.

Who Will Lead Africa After 2026?

Nigeria's record of six wins is there to be broken. With the Super Eagles absent this summer, Morocco, Senegal, and Cameroon all on five wins each, and Ghana also on five, the race for Africa's all-time lead is wide open. The continent has combined for 37 World Cup wins since Tunisia first broke the duck in 1978. That number will grow this summer.

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