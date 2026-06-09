Somali referee Omar Artan will not officiate in FIFA World Cup after US Visa denial

FIFA confirms Somali referee Omar Artan will miss the 2026 World Cup after the US denied him entry. Somalia is on Trump's travel ban list.

FIFA has confirmed that Somali match official Omar Abdulkadir Artan will not take part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup after he was denied entry into the United States — a development that has raised fresh concerns about the impact of Washington's travel restrictions on the tournament.

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The United States Department of Homeland Security confirmed on Monday that Artan was refused entry after arriving in South Florida on Saturday. The decision effectively ends his participation in the tournament before it properly begins.

In a statement on Monday, a FIFA spokesperson said, as quoted by The Athletic:

"FIFA can confirm that match official Omar Abdulkadir Artan will be unable to train and officiate at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States.

"FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr Artan's status will not be changed at present.

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"In line with previous FIFA events, a host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and who is admitted into their country."

FIFA's statement makes clear that the governing body has no authority over the immigration decisions of host nations — effectively distancing itself from a situation that has drawn significant attention ahead of the tournament.

Who Is Omar Artan?

Omar Abdulkadir Artan is a seasoned football official who became a FIFA-accredited referee in 2018. He has served as an official in the Somali National Football League and has officiated at the Africa Cup of Nations – one of the continent's most prestigious international tournaments. His selection for the 2026 World Cup had represented a landmark moment for Somali football.

Trump Travel Ban in the Spotlight

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Donald Trump Photographer: Ken Cedeno/UPI/Bloomberg

Somalia is among the countries on President Donald Trump's travel ban list – a policy that critics argue is having tangible consequences beyond politics and into the world of sports.

Trump has repeatedly made disparaging remarks about Somalia and its people. Artan's case now puts the intersection of US immigration policy and international football firmly in the spotlight, with questions growing about how Washington's restrictions could affect other officials, players and visitors connected to the tournament.