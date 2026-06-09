Somali referee Omar Artan reacts after US visa denial ends FIFA World Cup 2026 dream

Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan has vowed to remain focused on the future despite being denied entry into the United States, a decision that has ended his involvement in the 2026 FIFA World Cup before the tournament begins.

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The experienced match official, who had been selected by FIFA for the global showpiece event, was denied entry into the US after arriving in South Florida on Saturday, according to the United States Department of Homeland Security.

The development means Artan will be unable to participate in training camps or officiate matches at the tournament, which is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

In a statement released on Monday, FIFA confirmed that the Somali referee would no longer be part of the competition.

A FIFA spokesperson, quoted by The Athletic, said:

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"FIFA can confirm that match official Omar Abdulkadir Artan will be unable to train and officiate at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States.

"FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr Artan's status will not be changed at present.

"In line with previous FIFA events, a host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and who is admitted into their country."

The statement underlines FIFA's limited role in immigration matters, emphasising that visa approvals and entry decisions remain solely within the authority of the host nation's government.

Omar Artan Reacts to Visa Denial

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Omar Abdulkadir Artan | Getty Images

Despite the setback, Artan has maintained a positive outlook and says he remains committed to advancing his refereeing career.

In a statement following the decision, he said:

Despite the circumstances, I am in a positive mood, and I am focused on the next challenges in my refereeing career.

"I would like to thank FIFA and CAF for all their support, and I promise to keep my refereeing levels up as I concentrate on the future.

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"I want to thank the football family for their messages and wish my colleagues all the best success during the World Cup, and I look forward to joining them again in future competitions."

His response has drawn praise from football fans and officials, with many commending his professionalism and resilience in the face of disappointment.

US Travel Restrictions Under Scrutiny

Artan's exclusion has reignited debate over the impact of US immigration policies on international sporting events.

Somalia remains among the countries affected by travel restrictions introduced under US President Donald Trump, with critics arguing that such policies could affect athletes, officials, and supporters travelling to major tournaments hosted in the country.

The case has also highlighted concerns about whether other participants connected to the World Cup could face similar challenges in the lead-up to the competition.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be staged across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with the United States serving as the primary host nation and entry point for many teams, officials, media personnel, and fans.

As preparations continue for football's biggest tournament, Artan's case has placed the spotlight on the intersection of global sport and national immigration policies, raising questions about how future visa decisions could affect participation in the event.