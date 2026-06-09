Advertisement

Somali referee Omar Artan reacts after US visa denial ends FIFA World Cup 2026 dream

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 13:20 - 09 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Omar Artan in action at the 2025 Under-20 World Cup, a Fifa tournament. Photograph: Héctor Vivas/Fifa/Getty Images
Advertisement

Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan has vowed to remain focused on the future despite being denied entry into the United States, a decision that has ended his involvement in the 2026 FIFA World Cup before the tournament begins.

Advertisement

The experienced match official, who had been selected by FIFA for the global showpiece event, was denied entry into the US after arriving in South Florida on Saturday, according to the United States Department of Homeland Security.

The development means Artan will be unable to participate in training camps or officiate matches at the tournament, which is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

In a statement released on Monday, FIFA confirmed that the Somali referee would no longer be part of the competition.

A FIFA spokesperson, quoted by The Athletic, said:

Advertisement

"FIFA can confirm that match official Omar Abdulkadir Artan will be unable to train and officiate at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States.

"FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr Artan's status will not be changed at present.

"In line with previous FIFA events, a host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and who is admitted into their country."

The statement underlines FIFA's limited role in immigration matters, emphasising that visa approvals and entry decisions remain solely within the authority of the host nation's government.

Omar Artan Reacts to Visa Denial

Advertisement
Omar Abdulkadir Artan | Getty Images

Despite the setback, Artan has maintained a positive outlook and says he remains committed to advancing his refereeing career.

In a statement following the decision, he said:

Despite the circumstances, I am in a positive mood, and I am focused on the next challenges in my refereeing career.

"I would like to thank FIFA and CAF for all their support, and I promise to keep my refereeing levels up as I concentrate on the future.

Advertisement

"I want to thank the football family for their messages and wish my colleagues all the best success during the World Cup, and I look forward to joining them again in future competitions."

His response has drawn praise from football fans and officials, with many commending his professionalism and resilience in the face of disappointment.

US Travel Restrictions Under Scrutiny

Artan's exclusion has reignited debate over the impact of US immigration policies on international sporting events.

Somalia remains among the countries affected by travel restrictions introduced under US President Donald Trump, with critics arguing that such policies could affect athletes, officials, and supporters travelling to major tournaments hosted in the country.

The case has also highlighted concerns about whether other participants connected to the World Cup could face similar challenges in the lead-up to the competition.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be staged across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with the United States serving as the primary host nation and entry point for many teams, officials, media personnel, and fans.

As preparations continue for football's biggest tournament, Artan's case has placed the spotlight on the intersection of global sport and national immigration policies, raising questions about how future visa decisions could affect participation in the event.

For now, however, Omar Abdulkadir Artan says his focus remains firmly on the future, determined to continue his rise in international refereeing despite missing out on the world's biggest football stage.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Senegal players face airport security checks after arriving in US for 2026 World Cup [Video]
Sports
09.06.2026
Senegal players face airport security checks after arriving in US for 2026 World Cup [Video]
Man jailed 7 years for stealing church musical instruments in Hohoe
News
09.06.2026
Man jailed 7 years for stealing church musical instruments in Hohoe
South Africa to start charging countries for the deportation of their nationals
News
09.06.2026
South Africa to start charging countries for the deportation of their nationals
Anaesthetists at KATH threaten strike over poor infrastructure and inadequate resources
News
09.06.2026
Anaesthetists at KATH threaten strike over poor infrastructure and inadequate resources
UG and KNUST
News
09.06.2026
10 Best universities in Ghana according to the 2026 rankings: See full list
Iran's supporters celerbate their opening goal during the 2018 World Cup qualifying football match between Iran and South Korea at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran on October 11, 2016
Sports
09.06.2026
Iran accuses US of revoking World Cup tickets for their supporters