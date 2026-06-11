FIFA boss Infantino says people should ‘chill and relax’ over Omar Artan's US entry denial

'Chill, relax' - Gianni Infantino responds to Somalian referee being denied USA entry for World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has responded to growing criticism over visa and travel restrictions affecting participants at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, describing the denial of entry to Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan as "unfortunate" while urging observers to "chill, relax".

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Speaking to reporters in Mexico on Wednesday, Infantino addressed the controversy surrounding Artan, who was set to become the first Somali referee to officiate at a FIFA World Cup before being denied entry to the US.

While describing the situation as regrettable, Infantino stressed that FIFA does not have authority over immigration decisions made by sovereign nations.

MUST READ: US says Omar Artan was denied entry for World Cup over alleged links to terror organisations

"It is unfortunate as well what happened to Omar, the referee from Somalia. But again, we don't control everything... Maybe sometimes it's good as well to just, you know, chill, relax. We work on everything; we try to solve everything."

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His comments came after journalists raised concerns about travel bans, visa restrictions, and logistical challenges affecting teams, referees, media personnel, and fans ahead of the expanded 2026 World Cup.

After facing further questions, Infantino clarified that his remarks were not intended to suggest that concerns should be ignored.

"When I say to chill, I don't mean to chill and do nothing. I mean, trust us that we are working behind the scenes; we are trying to understand... and we always try to make the situation as positive as possible and to find solutions."

The FIFA chief reiterated that football's governing body is actively working with various stakeholders to address challenges linked to travel and entry requirements.

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"You know, again, we don't live on the moon; we live on the planet Earth, and you have to deal with different situations. We try to do our best. We try to do our best, and I hope we'll have some good news."

The controversy follows the denial of entry to Artan, a highly respected official who had been selected to officiate at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His exclusion sparked criticism from football stakeholders and prompted a response from the Somali government.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Somali authorities expressed regret over the decision and pledged to seek further clarification.

"Somalia will continue engaging with relevant partners to seek further clarification regarding this matter and to safeguard the dignity and rights of its citizens."

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Meanwhile, a senior White House official defended the decision to deny entry to several international participants linked to the tournament, arguing that the measures were necessary to maintain national security and ensure a safe environment during the World Cup.

Artan, who had hoped to make history as Somalia's first referee at a FIFA World Cup, returned to Somalia on Wednesday via Istanbul after being refused entry into the United States.