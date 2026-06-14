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GMet warns of rain, thunderstorms across southern Ghana today, see affected areas

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 09:41 - 14 June 2026
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Rain, thunderstorms expected across parts of Ghana today according to GMet
GMet forecasts rain and thunderstorms across southern Ghana today, June 14, with mist, cloudy skies, and rough sea conditions expected in some areas. Residents urged to stay prepared.
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The Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecast rain and thunderstorms in several parts of southern Ghana today, Sunday, June 14, 2026, urging residents to prepare for changing weather conditions.

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According to the weather forecast, patches of mist and fog are expected early this morning across parts of the coastal, forest, and mountainous areas. Some coastal and inland communities are also likely to experience rainfall in the morning.

GMet says periods of sunshine are expected later in the day. However, rain with or without thunderstorms is likely to affect parts of southern Ghana in the afternoon and evening.

READ ALSO: 'No journey is worth risking lives'— Road Safety Authority warns road users amid heavy rains

Some areas in the Upper West Region may also experience thunderstorms later in the day.

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In the Greater Accra Region, places including Accra, Kasoa and nearby areas could experience thunderstorms in the afternoon, with rain expected in parts of the evening.

Cities such as Takoradi, Cape Coast, Ho, Koforidua, Kumasi, and Atebubu are also expected to record varying levels of rain or thunderstorms as the day progresses.

READ ALSO: 10 things you do in the rain that could get you struck by lightning

Meanwhile, northern parts of the country, including Tamale, Bolgatanga, Wa and Yendi, are expected to experience partly cloudy skies with sunny periods and warmer temperatures.

Temperatures across the country are expected to range between 22°C and 34°C, with the northern sector likely to record the highest temperatures.

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The agency has also warned that the sea state remains rough, advising fishermen, beachgoers, and other sea users to be cautious.

READ ALSO: Be careful in these 7 flood-prone areas in Accra during the rainy season

Residents are encouraged to carry umbrellas or raincoats and take extra care when travelling, especially in areas prone to flooding or poor visibility due to mist and rain.

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