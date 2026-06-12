'No journey is worth risking lives'— Road Safety Authority warns road users amid heavy rains
The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has urged motorists, pedestrians, and passengers across Ghana to take extra precautions on the roads following recent heavy rains that have flooded several roads in parts of the country.
In a safety alert issued during the onset of the rainy season, the Authority said major roads in parts of the capital, Accra, and other areas nationwide have been submerged due to persistent downpours, increasing the risk of road traffic crashes.
According to the NRSA, rainy weather often comes with poor visibility, damaged roads, overflowing drains, and debris, creating hazardous conditions for road users and in some cases rendering roads impassable.
The Authority warned that wet conditions significantly increase the likelihood of road crashes and fatalities, urging drivers to remain vigilant and strictly observe road safety measures.
Drivers and vehicle owners are advised to ensure their vehicles are in proper working condition, paying special attention to wipers, tyres, mirrors, and lighting, the statement said.
The Road Authority further cautioned motorists against driving through flooded roads or puddles, stressing that the actual depth of floodwaters is often difficult to determine from inside a vehicle.
The Authority explained that as little as six inches (15 centimetres) of water can cause a vehicle to lose traction, stall, or suffer serious engine damage, while one foot (30 centimetres) of moving water can sweep a vehicle off the road.
NSRA advised drivers who encounter flooded roads to turn around and seek alternative routes instead of taking unnecessary risks.
No journey is worth risking lives or property, the NRSA emphasised.
Pedestrians were also urged to stay visible and remain alert while walking along roads during rainy weather. The Authority advised against the use of mobile phones and headphones while walking, warning that such distractions could prevent pedestrians from noticing traffic and other hazards.
The NRSA further encouraged pedestrians to ensure approaching drivers have completely stopped before crossing roads.
Passengers, the Authority noted, also have a role to play in road safety by speaking up against reckless driving that may endanger lives.
The NRSA stressed that collective vigilance and adherence to road safety precautions remain crucial to reducing traffic crashes during the rainy season and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives on Ghana’s roads.
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