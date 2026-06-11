Heavy rains flood parts of KNUST, leaving students stranded (Video)

KNUST students stranded as heavy rainfall causes flooding on campus

KNUST students stranded as heavy rainfall causes flooding on campus

Heavy rainfall in Kumasi has caused flooding at KNUST after the Wewe River overflowed, submerging parts of Mecca Road and disrupting movement across campus. Students were left stranded as key roads and walkways became impassable following the overnight downpour.

Heavy rainfall in Kumasi caused the Wewe River to overflow, flooding parts of KNUST, including Mecca Road and Casely Hayford.

The flooding disrupted movement on campus, leaving some students stranded and forcing others to take longer alternative routes.

University shuttle buses crossed some flooded areas, while security personnel were deployed.

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Heavy rainfall in Kumasi has caused flooding in parts of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), disrupting movement across campus and leaving some students stranded.

The flooding followed an overnight downpour that began around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, causing the Wewe River to overflow its banks and submerge sections of the KNUST–Mecca Road.

Among the hardest-hit areas were Mecca Road and Casely Hayford, where key roads, bridges and walkways became impassable due to rising water levels.

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Videos and eyewitness accounts from campus showed portions of the Mecca Road bridge submerged, making movement difficult for both motorists and pedestrians.

Students heading for lectures on Thursday morning were forced to find alternative routes, while others remained in their halls over safety concerns. The flooding also reportedly left several students stranded between halls of residence and lecture areas.

Despite the difficult conditions, some university shuttle buses were able to move through parts of the flooded roads to transport students to lecture halls. However, taxis and smaller vehicles reportedly struggled to pass through affected areas.

READ ALSO: Top 5 essential precautions to take during the rainy season

In one instance, a school shuttle was seen navigating floodwaters to pick up students amid the disruption. University security personnel were deployed to monitor the situation and direct traffic in a bid to maintain order and ensure safety on campus.

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University management is yet to issue an official statement on the extent of the flooding and its impact on academic activities.

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Video Credit: Skylens_gh