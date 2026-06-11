Flood-prone communities in Greater Accra have been placed under heightened surveillance as REGSEC and local authorities prepare for heavy rainfall forecast by GMet this June.

Flood-prone communities in Greater Accra have been placed under heightened surveillance as REGSEC and local authorities prepare for heavy rainfall forecast by GMet this June.

Greater Accra REGSEC lists flood-prone areas as GMet predicts heavy rainfall in June - See the full list

The Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has announced a list of communities considered highly vulnerable to flooding as authorities step up preparedness measures ahead of expected heavy rainfall this month.

REGSEC has identified several flood-prone communities across Greater Accra, including Odawna, Alajo, Nima, Madina and parts of Osu, for intensified monitoring and intervention ahead of expected heavy rainfall.

The warning follows a forecast by the Ghana Meteorological Agency, which predicts rainfall between 100mm and 150mm across the Coastal Zone in June, increasing the risk of flooding.

Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) have been directed to intensify drainage maintenance and sanitation exercises to reduce flood risks and protect lives and property.

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The move follows a warning from the Ghana Meteorological Agency, which has projected increased rainfall activity across the Coastal Zone, with precipitation levels expected to range between 100mm and 150mm throughout June.

In a statement dated 10 June 2026 and signed by Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, REGSEC identified several communities that will be subjected to heightened surveillance and intervention to minimise the impact of potential flooding.

Communities identified as high-risk zones

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Among the areas listed by the council are Odawna and Official Town in Adabraka, Sahara in Dansoman, and parts of Alajo, particularly the D.K. Poison and Polo Park neighbourhoods.

Other locations highlighted include Berlin Bridge and Downside in Nima, as well as Jelil Estate Junction, Baba Yara Area and Akorli Down in Madina.

Accra floods

Parts of Osu, including Osu Alata and Osu Doku, together with the vicinity of the Abelemkpe Methodist Church, have also been earmarked as flood-prone zones requiring close monitoring.

Authorities are urging residents in these communities to remain alert and cooperate with safety directives as the region enters the peak of the rainy season.

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According to REGSEC, the enhanced monitoring exercise forms part of a broader strategy to improve flood preparedness while supporting security arrangements for this year's Homowo festivities.

The council noted that preventing flood-related emergencies remains a priority as thousands of residents prepare to participate in the annual cultural celebrations.

To strengthen mitigation efforts, attention is also being directed towards major drainage catchment areas across several districts.

Additional communities under surveillance

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In the Weija-Gbawe Municipality, Old Barrier, Choice, Tetegu and Oblogo have been identified for special attention.

Meanwhile, Manhean, Afuaman and Medie in the Ga West Municipality are also under observation due to their susceptibility to flooding.

In Ga East, authorities will closely monitor Dome Crossing, GAEC Road, Christian Village Drain and the Dakyibi River catchment area.

REGSEC stated that these locations require continuous surveillance and prompt intervention to reduce the risk of flooding and protect lives and property.

As part of the preventive measures, all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) across the region have been instructed to intensify drainage desilting, sanitation exercises and routine maintenance activities within their jurisdictions.

The council explained that the directive is intended to improve water flow through drainage systems, reduce blockages and minimise the likelihood of flash floods during periods of heavy rainfall.

Greater Accra continues to experience recurring flooding during the rainy season, often resulting in property damage, displacement of residents and disruption to economic activities.

With forecasts indicating above-average rainfall this month, authorities are encouraging residents, particularly those living in low-lying communities, to take precautionary measures and pay close attention to official weather and safety advisories.

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