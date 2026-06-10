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Gyakie features on Ronaldinho’s Camisa 10' project with new global collaboration

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 12:58 - 10 June 2026
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Gyakie continues to strengthen her international presence with a feature on “Call Me,” a new song by Mavo that forms part of Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho’s album Camisa 10.
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  • Ghanaian singer Gyakie has featured on “Call Me,” a track by Mavo on Ronaldinho’s “Camisa 10” project, marking a major international milestone in her career.

  • The collaboration showcases her growing global influence, with contributions from iPhone DJ as co-producer and coordination support from KJ Spio and Flip The Music.

  • The project connects music and football on a global stage, further positioning Gyakie as one of Africa’s leading voices in the international music scene.

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The collaboration marks another significant milestone in Gyakie’s flourishing career as she lends her signature vocals and melodic flair to the record, further showcasing her ability to connect with audiences beyond Africa.

READ MORE: Top 10 best-performing African countries, according to 2026 rankings; See full list

Over the years Gyakie has steadily built a reputation as one of Ghana’s most successful musical exports, earning recognition across the continent and internationally through hit records and high-profile collaborations.

Gyakie Features on Ronaldinho’s Camisa 10 Project
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Her appearance on “Call Me” adds yet another global achievement to her growing catalogue.

iPhone DJ served as co-producer, while KJ Spio played a key role in facilitating the collaboration between Mavo and Gyakie.

READ MORE: Government to extend BECE from 5 to 8 days to reduce student stress

Flip The Music Gyakie’s record label also contributed to the coordination of the project further enhancing its growing recognition.

The partnership presents an opportunity for Gyakie to reach an even wider audience through a project associated with one of football’s most celebrated figures.

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Gyakie Features on Ronaldinho’s Camisa 10 Project

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As Camisa 10 garners attention from football and music fans around the world Gyakie’s contribution to “Call Me” is expected to further cement her status as one of Africa’s leading voices on the global music scene.

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