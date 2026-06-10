Top 10 best-performing African countries, according to 2026 rankings; See full list
South Africa ranked as Africa’s best-performing country in 2026, followed by Mauritius and Namibia, according to a new index measuring governance, influence and innovation.
The ranking, compiled by Jeune Afrique and The Africa Report, uses 24 indicators to assess countries beyond GDP, including education, technology, entrepreneurship and international influence.
Ghana placed eighth on the list, while Nigeria, Morocco, Rwanda, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt and Kenya also featured among the continent’s top-performing nations.
A new continental ranking has therefore shifted the focus towards governance, influence and innovation, offering a more comprehensive assessment of how African countries are performing and preparing for the future.
Compiled by Jeune Afrique and The Africa Report, the 2026 index evaluates countries using 24 indicators that measure the quality of governance, international influence and future readiness through factors such as education, technology, entrepreneurship and innovation.
Below are the 10 best-performing African countries in 2026, according to the latest ranking:
1. South Africa
South Africa tops the 2026 rankings, thanks largely to its strong performance in innovation and international influence. Membership of major global forums such as the G20 and BRICS has strengthened its diplomatic standing, while its advanced financial sector and well-established research institutions continue to support innovation. Despite these strengths, governance concerns and socio-economic inequality remain significant challenges.
2. Mauritius
Mauritius secures second place, underlining its status as one of Africa’s most stable and investor-friendly economies. Strong institutions, transparent regulations and a favourable business climate have helped attract international investment. The country has also diversified its economy beyond tourism into areas such as financial services and fintech.
3. Namibia
Namibia records the most significant rise in this year’s rankings, moving into third place. Improvements in governance, fiscal management and political stability have strengthened its position. Growing international interest in the country's mining sector and emerging green hydrogen industry has also contributed to its progress.
4. Morocco
Morocco remains one of the continent’s most consistent performers, ranking fourth overall. The country has invested heavily in infrastructure, renewable energy, manufacturing and sports development. Its strategic location between Africa and Europe continues to boost trade and investment opportunities.
5. Nigeria
Nigeria places fifth, reflecting its dual identity as a continental powerhouse facing persistent structural challenges. The country performs strongly in innovation, entrepreneurship, fintech and entertainment. However, governance concerns, debt pressures and institutional weaknesses continue to affect its overall score.
6. Egypt
Egypt ranks sixth despite slipping slightly in the standings due to economic challenges, including high debt levels and currency pressures. Nevertheless, its strategic geographical position, large population and diplomatic influence continue to make it a major player on the continent.
7. Rwanda
Rwanda retains its reputation for effective governance and efficient public administration, earning seventh place. The country has become a model for digital governance and ease of doing business, while Kigali continues to establish itself as a regional hub for conferences, aviation and technology.
8. Ghana
Ghana ranks eighth, benefiting from its democratic stability and regional influence. While fiscal and debt-related challenges have affected economic performance in recent years, the country's growing fintech and digital innovation sectors continue to strengthen its position among Africa's leading economies.
9. Côte d’Ivoire
Côte d’Ivoire continues its steady rise, securing ninth place. Strong economic growth, infrastructure development and export diversification have transformed the country into one of West Africa’s key commercial hubs. Abidjan’s expanding financial and logistics sectors have also enhanced its regional influence.
10. Kenya
Kenya rounds out the top ten, driven largely by its leadership in innovation and digital transformation. Nairobi remains one of Africa’s most prominent technology and fintech centres, supported by widespread mobile money adoption and a diversified services sector. Governance and debt concerns remain challenges, but the country’s innovation ecosystem continues to set it apart.
The ranking highlights a growing shift in how African success is measured, focusing not only on economic output but also on institutional strength, global influence and preparedness for the future. Together, these factors provide a broader understanding of which countries are best positioned to thrive in an increasingly competitive global landscape.