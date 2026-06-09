Kwadwo Nkansah proudly displays his trophies after winning two awards at the 2026 Ghana Movie Awards, responding to critics who questioned his relevance in the film industry.

Kwadwo Nkansah proudly displays his trophies after winning two awards at the 2026 Ghana Movie Awards, responding to critics who questioned his relevance in the film industry.

LilWin fires back at critics after winning two awards at Ghana Movie Awards 2026

Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Kwadwo Nkansah has responded to claims that his influence in the movie industry is fading, following his success at the 2026 Ghana Movie Awards.

LilWin has dismissed claims that his career is declining after winning two awards at the 2026 Ghana Movie Awards , questioning how anyone could call him irrelevant.

The actor celebrated the achievement with his family and said he would address critics at the appropriate time.

LilWin thanked fans for their support and confidently declared himself the best actor, insisting his continued success speaks for itself.

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The Kumawood star became the subject of discussion online after winning two awards at the prestigious ceremony, reinforcing his standing within Ghana's film industry.

Although LilWin was unable to attend the awards event held on 7 June 2026, he later celebrated the achievement at home with his wife and children. In a video shared on social media a day after the ceremony, the actor proudly displayed his trophies while addressing those who have questioned his relevance.

Without directly naming anyone, LilWin suggested that he would eventually respond fully to his detractors but insisted that the timing was not yet right.

He said;

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I haven’t said anything yet, but I will speak when the time is right. Those who keep saying my time is over, I’m not ready to respond to them now

The award-winning actor questioned how anyone could argue that his career was in decline when he had just been recognised with multiple honours.

He asked.

I’ve won two awards, yet some people still claim my time has passed. How does that make sense?

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LilWin also expressed confidence about the future, indicating that he remains focused on achieving even greater success. He added that he hopes to see Ghana excel on the global stage and hinted that more milestones lie ahead for him.

He remarked;

I’m praying for Ghana to win the World Cup. When that happens and we achieve our goals, the media won’t be able to keep up with us

The actor further challenged those who frequently compare him to other entertainers and suggest that he is no longer a major force in the industry.

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He said;

Those who spend their time comparing people to me and saying I’m no longer relevant should take a look at these awards. If I wasn’t relevant, would I still be winning

Ending his remarks on a confident note, LilWin thanked his supporters for their votes and unwavering support.

He stated;

I’m the best actor, and there’s nothing anyone can do about that. I’m grateful to everyone who voted for me,