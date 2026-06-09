Samini blames poor Urban planning as Accra floods trigger public outcry

Samini has called out planning authorities following recent floods in Accra, blaming poor urban development and construction in waterways for the recurring crisis.

Samini has called out planning authorities following recent floods in Accra, blaming poor urban development and construction in waterways for the recurring crisis.

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall musician Samini has criticised authorities responsible for urban planning following the severe flooding that affected several parts of Accra after recent heavy rains.

Samini has questioned Ghana's urban planning authorities, blaming poor planning and the approval of buildings in waterways for Accra's recurring flood problems.

The musician argued that despite managing town and country planning since independence in 1957, Ghana continues to experience devastating floods with little improvement.

His comments followed heavy rains that left parts of Accra flooded, sparking renewed debate about drainage systems, infrastructure and accountability.

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The award-winning artiste took to X on 8 June 2026 to express his frustration over the recurring flood situation, questioning why the capital continues to experience similar challenges despite decades of development and planning.

Reacting to the aftermath of the downpour, Samini argued that Ghana has been responsible for its own town and country planning since independence, yet flooding remains a persistent problem with little evidence of lasting solutions.

The musician also raised concerns about the approval of developments in flood-prone areas and waterways, suggesting that those responsible for such decisions should be held accountable.

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He wrote;

We have been in charge of town and country planning since 1957, yet we see floods every year. Who has been doing the planning, chale?

He continued:

The person who gave people permits to build homes in waterways is the one I’m looking for… mount a search, chale. #AccraFloods #GhanaFloods. Pray for those affected.

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Samini's comments come as residents across several communities in Accra continue to count their losses following the flooding, which submerged roads, disrupted transportation and displaced numerous households.

His remarks have since generated discussion online, with many social media users echoing his concerns about poor drainage systems, unchecked development and the need for stricter enforcement of planning regulations.

The latest floods have once again reignited public debate about urban development, drainage infrastructure and the long-standing challenge of flooding in Ghana's capital.