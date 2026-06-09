Chef Nhyiraba Zulaiha officially completes 192-hour cookathon, awaits GWR confirmation

Chef Nhyiraba Zulaiha begins her 192-hour cook-a-thon in Accra, aiming to break the Guinness World Record for the longest continuous cooking marathon.

Chef Nhyiraba Zulaiha begins her 192-hour cook-a-thon in Accra, aiming to break the Guinness World Record for the longest continuous cooking marathon.

Ghanaian chef and entrepreneur Nhyiraba Zulaiha has announced that she has successfully completed her ambitious 192-hour cookathon challenge, declaring herself the winner of a new Guinness World Record category pending official verification.

Chef Nhyiraba Zulaiha has successfully completed a remarkable 192-hour cookathon in Madina, surpassing the current Guinness World Records benchmark for the longest cooking marathon.

The founder of Nyhiraba's Kitchen has declared victory in the record attempt, which lasted more than eight consecutive days and attracted widespread public support.

Although the challenge has ended, the achievement remains subject to official verification by Guinness World Records before a new record can be formally recognised.

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The founder of Nyhiraba's Kitchen embarked on the marathon cooking challenge at the Madina Zongo Astro Turf in Accra on 1 June 2026, with the goal of breaking the record for the longest cooking marathon. After more than eight days behind the stove, she concluded the challenge having cooked continuously for over 192 hours under Guinness World Records guidelines. In a statement shared after completing the feat, Chef Zulaiha expressed gratitude to Ghanaians and supporters who rallied behind her throughout the historic attempt.

The cookathon attracted significant public attention, drawing hundreds of supporters, food enthusiasts and well-wishers who visited the venue to witness the challenge firsthand. Throughout the event, the chef prepared a variety of dishes while demonstrating remarkable endurance, discipline and culinary skill. Chef Zulaiha's attempt was designed not only to pursue a world record but also to showcase Ghanaian cuisine, inspire young chefs and highlight the potential of the country's food industry on the international stage.

Chef Nhyiraba Zulaiha

Her achievement surpasses the current Guinness World Records benchmark for the longest cooking marathon, which stands at 119 hours, 57 minutes and 16 seconds, set by Alan Fisher in Japan in 2023. Although Chef Zulaiha has declared victory, Guinness World Records must still conduct its official review process before confirming the record. The organisation will examine evidence submitted by her team, including video footage, witness statements, time logs and other documentation, to determine whether all record guidelines were met. If approved, the accomplishment would place Chef Zulaiha among a growing number of African chefs pursuing global recognition through endurance cooking challenges. Ghana has witnessed increased interest in record-breaking culinary attempts in recent years, with chefs using the platform to promote local cuisine and national pride.

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For now, supporters are celebrating what many have described as a historic milestone, while awaiting the final decision from Guinness World Records.