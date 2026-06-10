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Tutulapato says his dream is to perform at Sarkodie’s O2 Arena Rapperholic concert

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 16:14 - 10 June 2026
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Former Talented Kids winner Tutulapato says performing at Sarkodie's Rapperholic Concert in London's O2 Arena remains one of his biggest career ambitions as he plans his return to music.
Ghanaian rapper Tutulapato has opened up about his ambitions as he prepares to relaunch his music career after spending several years away from the spotlight.
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  • Tutulapato says his biggest career goal is to perform at Sarkodie's Rapperholic Concert at London's O2 Arena as he prepares for a music comeback.

  • The former Talented Kids winner revealed that he once missed an opportunity to travel to the UK after winning the competition and hopes music will help him fulfil that dream.

  • Tutulapato also announced plans to release at least four new songs and expressed his desire to collaborate with Shatta Wale, whom he described as his godfather.

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Speaking during an interview on Hitz FM on 9 June 2026, the former Talented Kids champion revealed that one of his biggest dreams is to perform at Sarkodie's Rapperholic Concert at London's O2 Arena.

According to the young artiste, he once had an opportunity to travel to the United Kingdom after winning Talented Kids, but the trip never materialised. He now hopes music will eventually take him there.

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He said;

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After all these years away from the public eye, my dream is to perform at Sarkodie’s Rapperholic Concert at the O2 Arena in the UK. I once had the chance to visit the UK after winning Talented Kids, but it never happened. I want to be there one day and support Rapperholic

Tutulapato also reflected on his childhood interactions with Sarkodie, describing the award-winning rapper as someone he shared memorable moments with during his younger years.

I had a relationship with Sarkodie when I was younger. I’ve even eaten his jollof rice before

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He recalled;

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The rapper further disclosed that he is actively working on new music and plans to release at least four songs as part of his comeback project.

In addition to his Rapperholic ambition, Tutulapato said another long-standing goal is to collaborate with dancehall star Shatta Wale, whom he described as his godfather in the music industry.

He stated;

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I have plans to release at least four songs. My second wish is to feature my godfather, Shatta Wale, on one of them. If that happens, I’ll be fulfilled because I’ve always wanted to record a song with him
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Having first gained national attention as a child performer, Tutulapato's announcement signals a renewed commitment to music, with fans now eager to see how the young rapper's next chapter unfolds.

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