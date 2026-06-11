Fashion entrepreneur Nana Akua Addo has reignited debate over Ghana's red-carpet culture after responding to Yvonne Nelson's 2017 remarks about celebrities prioritising fashion over their work.

Fashion entrepreneur Nana Akua Addo has reignited debate over Ghana's red-carpet culture after responding to Yvonne Nelson's 2017 remarks about celebrities prioritising fashion over their work.

Everything you need to know about the red carpet beef between Nana Akua Addo and Yvonne Nelson

A long-running disagreement over Ghana's red-carpet culture has resurfaced, nearly a decade after actress Yvonne Nelson criticised what she described as an unhealthy obsession with fashion displays at celebrity events.

Nana Akua Addo has responded to criticism made by Yvonne Nelson in 2017, claiming the actress's comments about celebrities focusing on “slaying” on red carpets were directed at her.

The fashion icon argued that red-carpet fashion has evolved into a powerful tool for branding, job creation and promoting Ghana's creative industry, benefiting designers, stylists, photographers and other creatives.

Nana Akua questioned why red-carpet culture was criticised years ago but is now widely embraced, while also praising Yvonne Nelson's appearance and encouraging young creatives to remain committed to their craft.

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The debate was reignited after fashion entrepreneur and style icon Nana Akua Addo responded to comments made by Yvonne Nelson in 2017, arguing that the culture once mocked by critics has become a major contributor to Ghana's creative economy.

How the disagreement started

The controversy dates back to July 2017, when Yvonne Nelson publicly questioned the increasing focus Ghanaian celebrities placed on red-carpet appearances rather than promoting their work and achievements.

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At the time, the actress suggested that many public figures appeared more concerned about impressing audiences with their outfits than highlighting their professional accomplishments.

Although no individual was directly named, Nana Akua Addo has now revealed that she believed the comments were targeted at her and other creatives who invested heavily in fashion and presentation.

In an Instagram post shared on 10 June 2026, Nana Akua Addo revisited the conversation and reflected on how perceptions of red-carpet fashion have changed over the years.

Fashion entrepreneur Nana Akua Addo has reignited debate over Ghana's red-carpet culture after responding to Yvonne Nelson's 2017 remarks about celebrities prioritising fashion over their work.

She wrote;

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Interesting how perspectives evolve. On July 24, 2017, criticism was directed at me, red-carpet fashion, and the effort creatives invested in ‘slaying’ and making bold statements on the carpet. It was framed as vanity, unnecessary attention-seeking, and misplaced priorities

According to her, what was once dismissed as superficial has now become a widely accepted and celebrated aspect of Ghana's entertainment industry.

Today, celebrities routinely arrive at events with professional stylists, make-up artists, photographers, creative directors and entire glam teams to ensure their appearances generate attention online and in the media.

She questioned;

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So, I ask: what changed?

Nana Akua Addo insisted that her red-carpet appearances were never solely about clothing or personal attention.

Instead, she said her goal was to create opportunities for professionals working behind the scenes in Ghana's fashion and creative sectors.

She explained;

Fashion entrepreneur Nana Akua Addo has reignited debate over Ghana's red-carpet culture after responding to Yvonne Nelson's 2017 remarks about celebrities prioritising fashion over their work.

When I boldly chose to show up differently, I wasn't just dressing up; I was creating visibility for Ghanaian fashion, stylists, designers, make-up artists, photographers, creative directors, glam teams, and the broader creative and tourism economy

She argued that she recognised the commercial potential of red-carpet culture long before many others did.

She added;

I understood, long before many did, that the red carpet was more than appearances; it was business, branding, storytelling, economic opportunity, and job creation for young creatives

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The fashion entrepreneur questioned why the same practices that were once criticised are now widely embraced across the entertainment industry.

She asked;

Why was it dismissed then, only to be embraced now? Was it misunderstood? Was it easier to criticise someone else's moment? Or perhaps the value simply wasn't yet recognised?

According to Nana Akua Addo, Ghana's red-carpet culture could have achieved even greater international recognition if industry players had collectively supported the movement from the outset rather than criticising it.

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She wrote;

I walked so many could confidently run. Imagine how globally iconic Ghana's red-carpet culture could have become if, instead of criticism, there had been collective support from the beginning

Despite her criticism of the past remarks, Nana Akua Addo ended her statement on a positive note by praising Yvonne Nelson's appearance and encouraging young creatives to remain committed to their ambitions.

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She concluded;

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And yes, Yvonne, you looked beautiful. To the young creatives: stay inspired, believe in your craft, remain authentic, and dream boldly. Sometimes, the very thing people question today becomes the standard tomorrow

The exchange has reignited discussions about the role of fashion, branding and image-building within Ghana's entertainment industry.

While some argue that excessive focus on red-carpet appearances can overshadow artistic work, others believe fashion has become an important economic driver that creates jobs and promotes Ghanaian creativity on the global stage.