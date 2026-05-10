Ghanaian style icon, Nana Akua Addo in her best AMVCA red carpet outfits

Ghanaian style icon, Nana Akua Addo in her best AMVCA red carpet outfits

Best AMVCA red carpet outfits by Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo from 2023-2026

From futuristic silver couture to dramatic sculptural gowns, Nana Akua Addo’s AMVCA red-carpet looks from 2023 to 2026 continue to dominate conversations across African fashion and entertainment.

Nana Akua Addo has consistently used the AMVCA red carpet to showcase Ghanaian fashion on an international stage, earning recognition as one of the event’s most daring style icons.

From 2023 to 2026, she delivered multiple standout looks, including futuristic, sculptural and architectural couture pieces that blended art, technology and high fashion.

Her fashion choices at the AMVCA have reinforced her reputation as a trendsetter, with each appearance sparking widespread discussion and celebrating African creative excellence.

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The Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards, popularly known as the AMVCA, is one of Africa’s biggest nights celebrating excellence in film, television, entertainment and fashion.

Organised annually by MultiChoice, the prestigious event honours outstanding achievements in African storytelling while also serving as one of the continent’s most talked-about fashion moments.

Over the years, the AMVCA red carpet has evolved into a stage where celebrities compete not only for awards, but also for style dominance.

When conversations turn to unforgettable AMVCA fashion moments, one Ghanaian name continues to stand out — Nana Akua Addo.

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From dramatic silhouettes and futuristic couture to artistic, larger-than-life designs, Nana Akua Addo has consistently transformed the AMVCA red carpet into her personal runway, earning praise across Africa for her fearless and unconventional approach to fashion.

Nana Akua Addo has built a reputation for taking risks and turning fashion into performance art. Her appearances often go beyond simply wearing clothes; they tell stories, spark conversations and dominate social media timelines long after the event ends.

Let's take a look at her looks from 2023 to 2026

2023: The Look That Broke the Internet- The Futuristic Silver Masterpiece

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Photo Credit: Nana Akua Addo/Instagram

If there was one look that completely dominated conversations at the 2023 AMVCA, it was Nana Akua Addo’s dramatic metallic silver ensemble.

The avant-garde outfit featured sculptural 3D wing-inspired details, a sharply structured silhouette and futuristic robotic goggles that immediately set her apart on the red carpet.

The silver masterpiece looked more like wearable art than a traditional gown, blending science-fiction aesthetics with high-fashion creativity.

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The dramatic detailing and bold styling instantly sparked reactions across Ghanaian and Nigerian social media, with many fashion lovers praising her fearless approach to style. It was not just a dress — it was a full fashion performance.

2024: Bold, Regal and Unapologetic

In 2024, Nana Akua Addo returned with another commanding appearance that leaned into elegance and regal sophistication.

Her outfit combined dramatic tailoring with luxurious textures and striking embellishments, creating a look that felt both royal and theatrical.

The look featured a dramatic 3D leafy-inspired couture gown paired with an oversized artistic headpiece that created a surreal, almost mythical effect on the red carpet.

The structured design combined fantasy aesthetics with high-fashion craftsmanship, instantly becoming one of the most talked-about looks of the night. Nana Akua Addo once again prioritised storytelling through fashion.

2025: Fashion Meets Art

Photo Credit: Nana Akua Addo/Instagram

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At the 2025 AMVCA, Nana Akua Addo stunned audiences with a sculptural white ensemble that looked like a creation pulled from the imagination of a futuristic architect.

Constructed from layered white discs carefully arranged into geometric patterns, the gown carried a bold architectural texture that instantly distinguished it from every other look on the red carpet.

A striking metallic silver belt cinched the waist, adding structure and contrast to the monochrome masterpiece.

But the true highlight was the dramatic three-dimensional installation rising from her shoulders and back — an intricate framework of circular and linear elements that created the illusion of motion and grandeur.

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The outfit was not merely artistic; it was interactive. Built-in mechanical movements brought sections of the structure to life as she walked, transforming the gown into a moving fashion spectacle that left both fans and photographers mesmerised.

2026: Still the Centre of Attention

Ghanaian style icon Nana Akua Addo turned heads at the AMVCA 12 ceremony in a sculptural gown inspired by Gothic cathedral spires and arches. Designed by Mohammed Abbas Ossu and crafted in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo Credit: Nana Akua Addo/Instagram

At the 2026 AMVCA, Nana Akua Addo once again proved why she remains one of Africa’s most talked-about style stars. Her latest appearance embraced glamour, creativity and bold styling, with a look that combined elegance and high-concept fashion.

From the silhouette to the styling details, every aspect of the outfit appeared carefully curated to command attention on the red carpet.

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As expected, social media quickly lit up with reactions, fashion debates and admiration from fans who believe she continues to push African celebrity fashion beyond traditional boundaries.

Ghanaian style icon Nana Akua Addo turned heads at the AMVCA 12 ceremony in a sculptural gown inspired by Gothic cathedral spires and arches.

Nana Akua Addo’s 2026 AMVCA gown drew inspiration from the soaring spires and intricate arches of Gothic cathedral architecture, transforming the red carpet into a showcase of wearable art.

Crafted entirely in Lagos, Nigeria, the masterpiece embodied the true “Art of the Craft,” blending architectural elegance with high-fashion innovation.

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The dramatic skirt stood out for its striking three-dimensional precision, while the metallic silver corset and sharply structured torso spires added an edgy avant-garde touch that instantly commanded attention.

2nd Look

3rd Look Themed: Living Stone

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Over the years, Nana Akua Addo has transformed her AMVCA appearances into cultural moments rather than ordinary celebrity fashion appearances.