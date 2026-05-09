27th TGMA: Diana Hamilton wins 'Best Gospel Artiste' of the year

Diana Hamilton wins Best Gospel Artiste at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, beating Diana Hamilton, MOGMusic and other top gospel nominees in Accra.

Diana Hamilton has been crowned Best Gospel Artiste at the 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

She beat strong gospel contenders including Diana Hamilton, MOGMusic and Kofi Owusu Peprah.

The ceremony is ongoing at the Grand Arena under the theme “A Touch of Glitter.”

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Diana Hamilton win the 'Best Gospel Artiste' award at the 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards [TGMA].

The awards is currently happening at the at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center today, Saturday, May 9, 2026.

This year’s nominees included; Piesie Esther,Diana Hamilton, MOGMusic, Kofi Owusu Peprah, Mabel Okyereand Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta

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In March 2026, the Ghana Music Award Academy Board announced the nominees for the 27th TGMA, featuring categories such as Artiste of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

This year’s Artiste of the Year category is one of the most competitive, featuring Black Sherif, Medikal, Stonebwoy,Wendy Shay, Sarkodie and Diana Hamilton.

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Leading the performance roster are some of the industry’s most prominent acts. Performers confirmed for the night include Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Black Sherif. Also billed are Gyakie, Kweku Smoke, MOLIY, Wendy Shay, Medikal, Piesie Esther, and gospel artist Diana Hamilton.