5 trendy braided hairstyles to try for a simple and stylish look

Looking for your next hairstyle? Here are five trendy braided styles you can consider.

There is something about getting your hair done that can completely change your mood. But let's be honest, when it is time to choose a new hairstyle, the options can sometimes become overwhelming.

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You want something beautiful, but not too complicated. Stylish, but easy to maintain. And, of course, something that won't have you regretting your decision two days after leaving the salon.

If that sounds like you, we've put together five braided hairstyles worth considering for your next look. These styles are not only beautiful; they also give you room to play with curls, colours and different braid patterns depending on your personality, budget and preference.

1. Jada Wayda

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Jada Wayda image via pinterest

If you're the kind of person who doesn't want to spend hours trying to figure out how to manage a complicated hairstyle, this could be right up your alley. The beauty of Jada Wayda is its simplicity. You can braid almost any cornrow pattern you like at the front and then add curls at the back. The result is a hairstyle that looks neat and put together without feeling like you tried too hard.

The cost can vary depending on the type of curls you choose, but you don't necessarily need the most expensive hair to achieve a beautiful look. If you're looking for a hairstyle that gives you that “I woke up looking good” feeling without too much stress, Jada Wayda is worth considering.

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2. Afro Boho

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Afro Boho/ Image via Pinterest

Next up is, Afro Boho and this one is for anyone who loves curls. Unlike traditional braiding styles where you use the usual braiding extensions, Afro Boho is braided using curls.

You can choose the type of curls you want depending on your preference. Some people opt for human hair, while others choose blended hair. Either way, you can achieve that beautiful curly-braided finish. The style is particularly great if you want your braids to look softer and less conventional.

So, if you've been thinking, “I want braids, but I don't want the usual braids,” Afro Boho might just be the answer.

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3. Spiral Braids

Spiral or french curls/ Image via Pinterest

If you're someone who loves colour, then you need to pay attention to Spiral braids. One of the most exciting things about this hairstyle is the colour combinations you can create.

You can stick to one colour if that's more your style, or you can mix two or even three colours to create something more eye-catching. And the combinations can be surprisingly beautiful.

The other thing to love about Spiral Braids is that they are relatively easy to manage. You get a stylish look without having to constantly worry about how to carry or maintain it.

So, if you've never tried spiral braids before, perhaps it's time to step outside your usual hairstyle choices. Sometimes, all your hair needs is a little colour.

4. Bone Straight

Bone Straight/ Image via Pinterest

We've all seen the regular braids, but Bone Straight gives the classic braided look a different twist. The style can be achieved with knotless braids or cornrows, depending on the look you're going for.

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But once again, the colours are where things get interesting. Bone Straight comes in some really beautiful shades, and you can mix colours to create a look that feels completely different from the usual braiding styles.

You could go for a single shade, combine two colours or even experiment with three. And if you're wondering about maintenance, the style is relatively easy to manage and can last for quite some time when properly cared for.

5. Italian Curls

Italian curls/ Image via Pinterest

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Last but certainly not least are Italian Curls. There is something youthful and playful about this hairstyle, which is probably why it looks especially adorable on children.

But adults can absolutely rock it too. If you're looking for something that gives you a fresh, young and vibrant appearance, Italian Curls are worth putting on your list. And just like some of the other styles on this list, the colour options are plenty.

You can go for a single-tone colour, a two-tone combination or try something a little more adventurous with a three-tone mix. The three-tone combinations are particularly interesting because they aren't as common, so they can give your hairstyle a more distinctive look.

Before You Book That Salon Appointment

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Choosing a hairstyle isn't just about what looks good on someone else. Think about your lifestyle, budget, hair needs and how much time you want to spend maintaining the style.

If you want something simple and fuss-free, Jada Wada could be your best bet. Love curls? Try Afro Bob or Italian Curls. Want to experiment with colour? Spiral Braids and Bone Straight give you plenty of room to play.

And remember, you don't always have to follow the crowd. Sometimes the best hairstyle is simply the one that makes you look in the mirror and say, “Yes, this is it!”