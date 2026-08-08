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Top 100 best clubs in Africa, latest ranking

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 18:13 - 08 August 2026
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Discover the top 100 football clubs in Africa according to Opta’s Power Rankings, including their ratings and global positions.
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  • Opta’s Power Rankings rank football clubs based on their overall strength and performance, rather than simply their trophies or league positions.

  • The top 100 African clubs feature teams from across the continent, including leading clubs from North, West, East and Southern Africa.

  • The ranking also shows how African clubs compare globally, with each team receiving an Opta rating and a corresponding worldwide position.

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African football has produced some of the continent’s most successful and competitive clubs, with teams from North, West, East and Southern Africa regularly making their mark in continental competitions.

READ ALSO: Medeama beats giants Kotoko and Hearts, to rank as best club in Ghana: See latest list

But how do Africa’s clubs compare when their strength is measured beyond trophies and league positions?

Opta’s Power Rankings settles that. The system gives football clubs an ability rating based on their performances and the strength of the teams they face, allowing clubs from different countries and leagues to be compared on a global scale.

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Using the latest Opta Power Rankings, here are the top 100 football clubs in Africa, including their ratings and positions in the global ranking:

READ ALSO: Top 10 most valuable African footballers, latest ranking

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READ ALSO: Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge Messi has passed away at 68

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