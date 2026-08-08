Top 100 best clubs in Africa, latest ranking

Discover the top 100 football clubs in Africa according to Opta’s Power Rankings, including their ratings and global positions.

Opta’s Power Rankings rank football clubs based on their overall strength and performance, rather than simply their trophies or league positions.

The top 100 African clubs feature teams from across the continent, including leading clubs from North, West, East and Southern Africa.

The ranking also shows how African clubs compare globally, with each team receiving an Opta rating and a corresponding worldwide position.

Advertisement

Advertisement

African football has produced some of the continent’s most successful and competitive clubs, with teams from North, West, East and Southern Africa regularly making their mark in continental competitions.

But how do Africa’s clubs compare when their strength is measured beyond trophies and league positions?

Opta’s Power Rankings settles that. The system gives football clubs an ability rating based on their performances and the strength of the teams they face, allowing clubs from different countries and leagues to be compared on a global scale.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Using the latest Opta Power Rankings, here are the top 100 football clubs in Africa, including their ratings and positions in the global ranking:

Advertisement