27th TGMA Red Carpet: 12 Best dressed celebrities who nailed the ‘A Touch of Glitter’ theme - Who's your favourite?

The 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards red carpet dazzled with glitter-inspired fashion, elegant celebrity looks and stunning Ghanaian designs at the Grand Arena in Accra.

The 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2026 delivered not only unforgettable musical moments but also a stunning display of fashion, glamour and Ghanaian creativity as celebrities stepped onto the red carpet in dazzling style.

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Held on May 9, 2026, at the Grand Arena, this year’s awards ceremony embraced the theme “A Touch of Glitter,” encouraging guests to showcase elegance, sophistication and subtle sparkle through their fashion choices.

From shimmering fabrics and intricate embellishments to bold accessories and perfectly tailored designs, the TGMA 2026 red carpet became a vibrant celebration of style, individuality and Ghanaian craftsmanship.

Over the years, the TGMA red carpet has evolved into one of Ghana’s biggest fashion moments, serving as a platform where celebrities, designers and stylists express creativity while highlighting local fashion excellence.

This year’s edition continued that tradition, with attendees carefully blending glamour and refinement to match the evening’s glitter-inspired concept. Rather than focusing on excessive sparkle, the theme emphasised polished elegance and tasteful shine, resulting in visually striking appearances from some of Ghana’s biggest entertainment personalities.

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Beyond the music and awards, the night once again highlighted the growing influence of Ghana’s fashion industry, with designers using the platform to display innovation, craftsmanship and contemporary African style.

As expected, several celebrities stole attention with dazzling outfits that quickly sparked conversations across social media. Here are some of the standout looks from the TGMA 2026 red carpet.

1. Adwoa Noella - TV Host and Influencer

Noella

2. Sika Osei - Ghanaian actress, producer and TV personality

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Sika Osei

3. Fella Makafui - Actress & Entrepreneur

Fella Makafui

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4. Quecy Official - Social Media Influencer

Quecy Official

5. Songbird Gyakie

6. Regina Van Helvert

7. Piesie Esther – Gospel Musician

8. Roselyn Felli

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9. Mzbel

10. Wendy Shay- Ghanaian singer

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11. Kidi - Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and producer

Godwin Namboh- Ghanaian actor and Media personality