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27th TGMA : Black Sherif wins 'Artiste of the Year

03:33 - 10 May 2026
Black Sherif
Black Sherif
Black Sherif wins Artiste of the Year at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards after beating Black Sherif, Sarkodie, Medikal and other top nominees.
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  • Black Sherif has won the prestigious Artiste of the Year award at the 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

  • He beat strong competition from top nominees including Black Sherif, Sarkodie, Medikal, Wendy Shay, and Diana Hamilton.

  • The ceremony is ongoing at the Grand Arena under the theme “A Touch of Glitter.”

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Blacl Sherif has won the 'Artiste of the Year' award at the 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards [TGMA].

The awards is currently happening at the at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center today, Saturday, May 9, 2026.

Black Sherif beat a stiff competition from Black Sherif, Medikal, Stonebwoy,Wendy Shay, Sarkodie and Diana Hamilton.

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In March 2026, the Ghana Music Award Academy Board announced the nominees for the 27th TGMA, featuring categories such as Artiste of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

This year’s Artiste of the Year category is one of the most competitive, featuring Black Sherif, Medikal, Stonebwoy,Wendy Shay, Sarkodie and Diana Hamilton.

MUST READ: ‘I never planned to do music’ — Gyakie reveals how her career began

Leading the performance roster are some of the industry’s most prominent acts. Performers confirmed for the night include Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Black Sherif. Also billed are Gyakie, Kweku Smoke, MOLIY, Wendy Shay, Medikal, Piesie Esther, and gospel artist Diana Hamilton.

This year’s theme is: “A Touch of Glitter”

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