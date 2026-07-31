Concacaf rejects FIFA's private investment plan, joins UEFA in opposing World Cup stake sale

Concacaf has joined UEFA in rejecting FIFA's proposal to sell stakes in the World Cup, raising fresh concerns over governance, transparency and private investment in football.

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) has unanimously rejected FIFA's proposal to sell minority ownership stakes in the FIFA World Cup and other major competitions to private investors, becoming the latest continental confederation to oppose the plan.

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Following an extraordinary meeting on Thursday, Concacaf announced that all 41 member associations had voted against FIFA President Gianni Infantino's proposal to establish FIFA Forward Enterprises (FFE), a new commercial entity designed to manage the governing body's flagship competitions.

In a statement, Concacaf stressed that football's most valuable competitions should remain under the control of the global football community.

"Concacaf and its 41 member associations have rejected the proposal. Concacaf reiterates that the future of football — and its main asset — must remain in the hands of the football family," the confederation said.

Concacaf raises concerns over FIFA's proposal

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FIFA's proposal would see the creation of FIFA Forward Enterprises (FFE), a subsidiary responsible for managing the commercial rights of competitions such as the FIFA World Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

The governing body plans to sell up to 21 per cent of the new entity to long-term minority investors in a deal expected to raise approximately $4.2 billion, valuing the company at around $20 billion.

FIFA has maintained that the World Cup itself is not for sale and insists it will retain majority ownership and control of FFE. According to the organisation, proceeds from the investment would be distributed to its member associations through the existing FIFA Forward Programme, increasing development funding from $8 million per federation during the 2023–2026 cycle to $20 million for the 2027–2030 period.

Calls for greater transparency

Despite FIFA's assurances, Concacaf questioned both the process and the urgency surrounding the proposal.

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The confederation said its members expressed serious concerns about the lack of due process, the accelerated timeline for approval and the absence of formal review by FIFA's governing bodies.

Concacaf also questioned why FIFA required private investment following what it described as the most financially successful FIFA World Cup in history.

The organisation called for greater transparency, improved governance and a clearer explanation of how FIFA's existing financial reserves could be used to expand investment in football development across member associations.

Growing opposition to FIFA

Concacaf further urged FIFA to ensure any future decisions of such significance are handled through the organisation's established governance structures in line with its statutes.

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Concacaf's decision comes just hours after UEFA announced that its 55 member associations would boycott FIFA competitions if the governing body proceeds with plans to open ownership of the World Cup and other tournaments to private investors.

The united opposition from two of football's six continental confederations represents a significant challenge to FIFA's proposal and increases pressure on the organisation ahead of a vote by its 211 member associations later this year.