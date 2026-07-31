FIFA defends forward enterprise proposal, denies plans to 'sell football'

FIFA has defended its proposed Forward Enterprise (FFE), insisting the initiative will increase funding for all 211 Member Associations and does not involve selling football.

FIFA has responded to growing concerns surrounding its proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), stressing that the initiative is designed to increase development funding for all 211 Member Associations (MAs) and not to commercialise or "sell football".

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In a statement issued following widespread public debate, World Football's governing body acknowledged the concerns raised by various confederations and stakeholders while reaffirming its commitment to a transparent and democratic consultation process.

FIFA said the planned consultation was disrupted by inaccurate media reports published earlier this week, which it believes created misconceptions about the proposal before member associations had the opportunity to review it.

The organisation emphasised that every member association should be allowed to assess the proposal independently and vote based on verified facts rather than misinformation.

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According to FIFA, the proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise would create a subsidiary company responsible for managing FIFA's commercial operations and event delivery while remaining permanently owned and controlled by FIFA.

The governing body explained that the initiative is intended to unlock greater commercial value, with the additional revenue distributed equally among all 211 Member Associations to support football development worldwide.

FIFA reiterated that the proposal does not involve selling football or transferring ownership of the sport's commercial rights to external investors.

"Nobody is selling football. This is not something FIFA would ever entertain," the organisation stated.

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Under the proposal, every FIFA Member Association would receive US$20 million in FIFA Forward Development funding during the 2027-2030 cycle, regardless of its level of support for the initiative.

In addition, FIFA has proposed the FIFA Fast Forward Programme, a voluntary one-time development package worth another US$20 million per member association.

The programme would be financed through external investment but, according to FIFA, would not affect its governance structure or transfer control of the organisation.

FIFA said the increased funding would come from improved management of its commercial activities, enabling national football associations to invest more significantly in football development within their respective countries.

READ MORE: Breakdown of FIFA forward enterprise plan and how much each FA will get for football development

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FIFA stressed that the FFE proposal remains under consultation and that every aspect of the plan is open to discussion, amendment, approval or rejection by Member Associations.

The organisation also clarified that the enterprise will only be established if it secures the support of a majority of FIFA's 211 Member Associations.

If the proposal fails to receive sufficient backing, FIFA's current commercial operations will remain unchanged.