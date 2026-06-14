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19 accredited universities approved by GLC, GTEC to run LLB, pre bar programmes- See full lists

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 11:46 - 14 June 2026
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GLC, GTEC approves 19 accredited universities to run LLB, pre bar programmes- see full lists
The General Legal Council has approved 19 accredited law faculties in Ghana to run both LLB and Pre-Bar programmes under an interim legal education arrangement aimed at clearing student backlog and improving access to professional legal training. The new system introduces a one-year Pre-Bar Course set to begin in 2026 ahead of the full rollout of the Council for Legal Education and Training.
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Ghana’s legal education system is undergoing a major transition, with 19 accredited law faculties set to take on expanded responsibilities for training law students under an interim directive from the General Legal Council (GLC).

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The approved institutions will now be responsible for delivering both the Bachelor of Laws (LLB) programme and a newly introduced Pre-Bar Course, pending the full operational rollout of the Council for Legal Education and Training (CLET).

This arrangement is designed to ease long-standing pressure on the legal training system, which has left many LLB graduates unable to progress due to limited access to professional training pathways.

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New Pre-Bar structure to begin in 2026

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Under the new framework, the traditional entrance examination process into professional legal training has been removed. Instead, both fresh LLB graduates and existing backlog students will be admitted directly into a one-year Pre-Bar Course scheduled to begin in August or September 2026.

The programme is expected to be delivered either independently by the accredited faculties or jointly with the Ghana School of Law. Core subjects will include Company Law, Commercial Law, and Alternative Dispute Resolution, among other foundational legal areas.

After completing the theoretical component, backlog students will proceed to the practical stage under the Legal Practice Training (LPT) Programme in line with the revised legal education structure.

READ ALSO: Bank of Ghana orders financial institutions to cut links with unauthorised crypto wallets

GLC outlines admission and transition rules

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A statement attributed to Prof. Raymond Atuguba, Director of the Ghana School of Law, explained that the interim policy is aimed at ensuring a smooth shift to the new system while addressing the backlog of students.

These Interim Policy Directives are intended to ensure an orderly and effective transition to the new legal education regime, especially for students graduating with an LLB this year, while simultaneously addressing the long-standing backlog of LLB graduates in Ghana, the statement said.

He further noted that institutions will manage admissions based on their internal academic policies, capacity limits, and regulatory standards. He also urged all institutions to circulate the directives to students, alumni, and academic staff for full compliance.

READ ALSO: 10 Best universities in Ghana according to the 2026 rankings: See full list

Accredited law faculties approved for programme delivery

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The following 19 institutions have been authorized to run both the LLB and Pre-Bar programmes:

  • Accra Metropolitan University, School of Law

  • Ashesi University, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences

  • Central University, Faculty of Law

  • Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Faculty of Law

  • Greenfield College, Faculty of Law

  • KAAF University College, Faculty of Law

  • Kings University College, Faculty of Law, Governance and International Relations

  • Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Faculty of Law

  • Lancaster University, Faculty of Law

  • Mountcrest University, Faculty of Law

  • Pentecost University, Faculty of Law

  • Presbyterian University, Faculty of Law

  • University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (UBIDS), Faculty of Law

  • University of Cape Coast, Faculty of Law

  • University for Development Studies (UDS), Faculty of Law

  • University of Ghana, School of Law

  • University of Professional Studies (UPSA), School of Law

  • Wisconsin International University College, Ghana, Faculty of Law

  • Zenith University College, Faculty of Law

READ ALSO: Top 10 best universities for teacher education in Ghana

The new arrangement is expected to expand access to legal education, reduce backlog pressure, and strengthen the transition from academic study to professional legal practice as Ghana restructures its legal training framework.

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