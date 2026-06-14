Ghana could generate GH¢47.9 billion annually from waste sector by 2032 – ISSER study

Ghana could generate up to GH¢47.9 billion annually from its waste sector by 2032 if investment is increased and the informal waste system is properly structured, according to ISSER. The study highlights waste management as a major economic opportunity that can drive jobs, improve health outcomes, and support national development.

Ghana could generate up to GH¢47.9 billion in annual economic benefits from its waste sector by 2032 if the country increases investment and properly structures its informal waste management system, a new study by the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) has revealed.

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The report says Ghana’s waste sector, particularly the informal segment often overlooked and poorly regulated, holds major economic potential that could support job creation, improve public health, and contribute to national development.

The study, titled “An Economic Analysis of the Benefits of Adequate Investment in Waste Management and Sanitation in Ghana,” found that stronger investment in waste management could significantly increase returns for the country.

According to ISSER, Ghana’s informal waste workers, including tricycle operators popularly known as aboboyaa riders, scrap dealers, and community recyclers, already play an important role in waste collection and material recovery, especially in urban communities.

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Researchers believe that integrating these workers into a more organised and formal system could unlock billions of cedis for the economy.

Speaking at a policy dialogue in Accra, Director of ISSER, Prof. Peter Quartey, said Ghana must begin to see waste as an economic resource rather than a burden.

We have treated waste as a liability for decades. The evidence now shows it is a high-value economic resource. If we invest deliberately and bring informal operators into a structured system, this sector can generate billions annually for the Ghanaian economy, he said.

The study also highlighted the financial benefits of investing in proper waste management, noting that every GH¢1 currently invested generates about GH¢180 in economic returns.

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Researchers added that returns could rise sharply if Ghana raises investment to match lower-middle-income country standards.

If investment levels were increased to match international lower-middle-income standards, returns could rise to GH¢556 for every GH¢1 invested, the report stated.

Beyond economic gains, ISSER said improved waste management could reduce diseases linked to poor sanitation, including malaria, cholera, and pneumonia, while also lowering healthcare costs and reducing absenteeism from work and school.

To maximise the sector’s potential, the researchers are recommending increased investment in recycling infrastructure, waste treatment systems, waste-to-energy projects, and stronger support for informal waste workers through financing and social protection schemes.

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