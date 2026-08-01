Choosing an SHS programme after BECE? Here's how to pick the right one based on your strengths, not peer pressure

Choosing an SHS programme after your BECE results? Learn how to match your strengths, interests and career goals instead of following friends or giving in to peer pressure.

'Ei, all my friends are choosing Science, so I'll also choose Science' If that sentence sounds familiar, you're not alone.

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Every year after BECE results are released, thousands of Ghanaian students rush to fill out their school choices. Some don't even think twice about the programme they'll study. They simply follow their friends, copy what their parents want, or choose the programme they believe has the most prestige.

Fast forward to SHS Two, and many are already wishing they had chosen something different.

Your SHS programme isn't just about the next three years. It can shape the subjects you study, the skills you develop and, in many cases, the career options that become easier to pursue later.

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Forget what your friends are choosing for a moment

BECE

Let's be honest. Friendship feels like everything after JHS. You want to stay together, wear the same uniform and be in the same class. But SHS isn't forever.

Many friendships naturally change after school, while the programme you choose stays on your academic record. Imagine forcing yourself through Physics and Elective Mathematics every day simply because your best friend wanted to study Science. Choose a programme that fits you, not your friendship group.

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Ask yourself: Which subjects don't feel like punishment?

No one enjoys every subject, but there's usually one or two you naturally look forward to.

Ask yourself these questions:

Do you enjoy solving calculations and science experiments?

Do business calculations excite you more than writing essays?

Can you spend hours drawing, designing or creating things?

Do you enjoy cooking, sewing or learning practical life skills?

The subjects you enjoy most often give clues about where you'll perform best in SHS.

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Don't choose a programme because people say it's "the smartest"

BECE Candidates

In Ghana, General Science is often treated like the "top" programme. That's simply not true.

A student who excels in Business, Technical, Home Economics or Visual Arts is not less intelligent than someone studying Science.

Every programme produces professionals Ghana needs—from accountants and chefs to architects, teachers, designers, engineers, nurses and entrepreneurs.

Success isn't determined by the programme's reputation. It's determined by how well you use the opportunities it offers.

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You don't need your whole life planned at 15 or 16. But ask yourself:

What kind of work do I imagine doing one day? Do I enjoy working with people, numbers, machines or creativity? Which careers genuinely interest me?

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Even a rough idea can help you make a better choice than simply following the crowd. Parents usually mean well. Some want their child to become a doctor because they never had the chance.

Others insist on Business because "it leads to money." Teachers may also recommend programmes based on your grades.

But don't ignore your own strengths just to make someone else happy. The best decisions happen when your interests, your abilities and good guidance come together.

If your grades show you're struggling in Mathematics and Integrated Science, choosing General Science simply because your cousin did may make SHS much harder.

Likewise, if you've consistently excelled in science-related subjects, don't let people convince you to avoid Science because "it's too difficult."

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One of the biggest myths after BECE is that one programme automatically leads to a better life. It doesn't.

Ghana is full of successful business owners, journalists, chefs, software developers, fashion designers, teachers, engineers and artists who followed different educational paths.

Your attitude, hard work and willingness to keep learning matter far more than the name of the programme on your admission form.

It's easy to feel pressured after BECE. Friends are excited, family members have opinions and everyone seems to know what you should do.

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Take a deep breath before making your choice.

Pick the programme that matches your interests, your strengths and the future you want to build, not the one everyone else expects you to choose.