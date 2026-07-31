Protecting Ghana’s Mineral Rights Regime: Policy Reflections on the Akonta Mining Judgment

By: Benjamin Boakye

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Nature of Mineral Rights and the Industry Laws

Mineral resources remain vested in the Republic and are held by the President in trust for the people of Ghana [1]. A mineral right therefore originates exclusively from the State and exists only because Parliament has authorised its grant.

A mining lease does not transfer ownership of minerals. Rather, it confers a statutory privilege to undertake mining operations subject to continuing State supervision. Throughout the life of the concession, the State retains authority to inspect operations, enforce compliance, suspend activities and revoke the concession where statutory requirements are breached.

The Minerals and Mining Act [2] is not primarily a criminal statute. Its primary purpose is to regulate the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources on behalf of the Republic through an integrated framework of licensing, regulatory oversight, environmental management, operational standards and criminal sanctions. These components are intended to function as complementary parts of a single governance system rather than as independent sniffing mechanism for wrongdoing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The judgment in Republic v. Bernard Antwi Boasiako and Others raises an important legal question extending beyond the culpability of the accused. It concerns whether permitting a third party to undertake mining activities within an existing concession constitutes an assignment or encumbrance of a mineral right under section 14 or, instead, amounts to unlawful operational conduct attracting liability under other provisions of the Act, testing all the complimentary actions prerequisite for criminal trial.

The distinction matters because it determines not only the scope of criminal liability but also the relationship between judicial interpretation and the regulatory architecture established by Parliament.

Regulatory Environment and Institutional Design

Mining is one of Ghana’s most heavily regulated sectors. Parliament deliberately vested the administration of mineral rights in specialised institutions, principally the Minerals Commission and the Environmental Protection Authority, empowering them to issue permits, supervise mining operations, monitor compliance, conduct inspections, enforce environmental standards and impose administrative sanctions.

This institutional framework reflects a legislative choice that mineral resource governance should be achieved primarily through continuous regulatory oversight rather than judicial intervention in the first instance. The State protects its interests not only by prosecuting offences after they occur, but also by preventing violations through permits, inspections, compliance directives, corrective measures and, where necessary, administrative sanctions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The courts remain the ultimate arbiters of legal disputes and criminal liability. However, where Parliament has entrusted day to day governance to specialised regulators, judicial interpretation should preserve rather than reconfigure that institutional design. Criminal sanctions are an essential part of the statutory framework, but they are intended to complement, not replace, continuous regulatory supervision.

Ordinarily, criminal proceedings concerning matters within the specialised competence of the regulatory authorities should be informed by inspections, compliance assessments and enforcement records generated by those institutions. This preserves the role Parliament assigned to specialist regulators while ensuring that criminal proceedings are grounded in technical and regulatory evidence as dictated in Section 100 to 103 of the Act 703.

Section 14 and the Assignment of Mineral Rights

Section 14 prohibits the transfer, assignment, mortgage or other encumbrance of a mineral right without the prior written approval of the Minister [3]. Its evident purpose is to preserve the State’s exclusive authority over changes to the legal status of mineral rights. Before granting a concession, the State evaluates an applicant’s technical competence, financial capacity, environmental capability and suitability to undertake mining. Ministerial approval ensures that these assessments cannot be circumvented through private arrangements.

The mischief addressed by section 14 is therefore not simply unauthorised mining. It is the unauthorised alteration of the legal relationship created by the State through the grant of a mineral right.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This purpose informs the interpretation of the terms “transfer”, “assignment”, “mortgage”, “encumbrance” and the phrase “otherwise dealt in”. Read together, these expressions suggest that Parliament intended to regulate transactions affecting the legal status of a mineral right rather than every unlawful operational arrangement occurring within a concession.

A private agreement, standing alone, cannot alter the legal relationship between the State and the holder of the mineral right. Until the Minister’s approval is obtained, the State remains entitled to recognise the original licence holder and enforce the statutory obligations attaching to that concession.

Section 14 expressly recognises written ministerial approval as the legally effective mechanism for altering the relationship between the State and the concession holder, the provision eliminates ambiguity as to when such a change occurs and distinguished the industry from General cases. The statutory requirement of prior written approval ensures that any transfer of legal incidents in a mineral right is clear, formalised and objectively verifiable. Accordingly, the evidence must demonstrate not only conduct suggestive of a transfer, but compliance with the statutory formality that gives legal effect to that transfer.

Relevant evidence may therefore include not only any agreement between the parties but also the legal consequences flowing from the alleged assignment. Who did the State recognise as the concession holder? Against whom did the Minerals Commission exercise regulatory oversight? Who remained responsible for statutory reporting, royalties, environmental compliance and mine rehabilitation? These questions illuminate whether the legal relationship created by the grant had, in fact, changed.

Where the State continued to recognise and regulate the original licence holder throughout the relevant period, that may suggest that the legal status of the concession remained unchanged notwithstanding the unlawful activities occurring within it.

This interpretation is reinforced by the Act’s requirement for prior written ministerial approval. Having prescribed a formal statutory process for changing legal interests in mineral rights, it would undermine legal certainty and regulatory control if a court were to infer a legally effective assignment solely from operational conduct or informal arrangements without objective evidence that the legal incidents of the concession had been transferred.

An assignment presupposes an act to alter the legal relationship between the State and the holder of the mineral right as required in the Act. Mere permission for another party to undertake mining activities, however unlawful, does not necessarily establish assignment of the concession in the spirit Act 703. Particularly in an industry where the Minerals Commission has been promoting contract mining, this judgment can create room for subcontractors to make frivolous claims against mining companies, which could be detrimental for investment and undermine certainty in the industry. On this point, it is important to note that section 14 regulates the entire industry and not just the small-scale sector.

Maintaining this distinction preserves the coherence of the statutory framework. Unlawful operational arrangements may constitute serious regulatory breaches or criminal offences under other provisions of the Minerals and Mining Act without necessarily amounting to an assignment of the mineral right under section 14, particularly when the signature of the minister is not obtained. The requirement for ministerial sign-off is not only a responsibility on the concession holder, but also on the individual purporting to acquire a concession without ministerial approval.

The Principle of Regulatory Symmetry

A useful way to assess the coherence of an interpretation of the Minerals and Mining Act is to examine whether it operates consistently across the Act’s distinct regulatory regimes. If it is accepted that offences and penalties applicable to the small-scale mining regime may be invoked to punish an alleged contravention of section 14, which governs dealings in mineral rights, should the converse also be true? For example, if a licensed large-scale mining company assigns or otherwise deals with its mineral right without the Minister’s approval, would it be appropriate to prosecute that company under provisions enacted specifically to regulate illegal small-scale mining? Such a proposition appears inconsistent with the legislative structure and purpose of the Act.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This asymmetry is reinforced by the treatment of section 14 throughout the legislative framework. Section 14 is framed as an administrative control mechanism, requiring ministerial approval for dealings in mineral rights, prescribing administrative decision making, and providing a mechanism for resolving disputes arising from those decisions. Neither the Minerals and Mining (General) Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2173) nor the Minerals and Mining (Licensing) Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2176) establish a distinct criminal enforcement regime for breaches of section 14. Instead, they treat such dealings as matters of regulatory administration rather than criminal prohibition under section 27 of the Act. This legislative context raises an important interpretive question: if Parliament intended breaches of section 14 to attract the offences and penalties created for illegal small-scale mining, why did it not expressly provide such a linkage within the Act or its subsidiary legislation?

The issue is not whether unlawful conduct should escape sanction. Rather, it is whether criminal liability should be imposed through the regulatory framework specifically enacted for the conduct in question or by importing offences and penalties from a different statutory regime. Respecting the distinct legislative design preserves legal certainty, reinforces regulatory coherence and gives effect to Parliament’s intention that different categories of mining activity be governed by different regulatory rules unless expressly stated otherwise.

Conclusion

The Akonta Mining’s judgment rightly reinforces the principle that concession holders cannot permit mining activities outside the legal framework established by the State. The widespread environmental devastation associated with illegal mining, particularly within the small-scale mining sector, demands urgent and decisive measures to prevent further degradation, strengthen enforcement and hold those responsible accountable.

That imperative, however, also requires that Ghana’s existing regulatory and enforcement processes are systematically retooled to improve accountability and ensure that the appropriate legal tools are deployed against the appropriate forms of misconduct. Effective enforcement should not come at the expense of legal certainty or the coherence of the regulatory framework governing the mining sector.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Properly understood, section 14 protects the integrity of Ghana’s concession system by regulating changes to the legal status of mineral rights. Parliament has made the legal position clear by requiring the prior written approval of the Minister before a transfer, assignment, mortgage or other dealing in a mineral right takes legal effect. Until that statutory requirement is satisfied, the legal relationship created by the grant remains unchanged. Interpreting operational misconduct as constituting a legally effective assignment risks expanding the scope of section 14 beyond the statutory framework established by Parliament and could have significant implications for the administration of mineral rights across the sector.

A coherent mining jurisprudence should therefore pursue two complementary objectives: uncompromising enforcement against illegal mining and faithful adherence to the statutory architecture governing mineral rights. Strengthening accountability is best achieved by improving the operation of the existing legal and regulatory framework, rather than by extending the meaning of broader industry legislation in ways that may create unintended consequences for Ghana’s mineral rights regime.

Author’s Note

This commentary does not question the propriety of holding Akonta Mining Company Limited or its officers accountable where violations of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), as amended, have been established. Nor does it minimise the devastating environmental consequences of unlawful mining. Rather, it examines the interpretation of section 14 of the Act and its implications for Ghana’s broader system of mining regulation. The objective is to contribute to the development of a coherent regulatory jurisprudence that strengthens both enforcement and governance.

Footnotes

Advertisement

Advertisement