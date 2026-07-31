Advertisement

Full list: 13 key international days and observances to note in August 2026

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 13:00 - 31 July 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
United Nations
United Nations
August features a packed calendar of United Nations and internationally recognised observances focusing on global health, human rights, peace, culture, environmental protection and historical remembrance.
Advertisement

  • August 2026 features 13 key international days and observances recognised by the United Nations, UNESCO and the World Health Organization.

Advertisement

  • The observances focus on global health, human rights, peace, culture, environmental protection and historical remembrance.

  • The article provides the complete list of dates and the corresponding UN resolutions.

Also Read: Meet Ghana’s Dr Sylvia Ama Adusu: The first African woman elected to UN Maritime Court (ITLOS)

From the beginning of the month to its close, countries around the world will mark a series of international days aimed at raising awareness of issues affecting millions of people. Several of these observances also hold particular relevance for Ghana and the wider African continent.

Advertisement

The month opens with World Breastfeeding Week, observed from August 1 to 7, a global campaign led by the World Health Organisation to promote breastfeeding, improve infant nutrition and support maternal health.

A mother breastfeeding her child [YES! Magazine]
A mother breastfeeding her child [YES! Magazine]

Throughout the month, the United Nations and its agencies will also commemorate observances highlighting the challenges facing landlocked developing countries, the rights and cultures of Indigenous peoples, the sacrifices of humanitarian workers serving in conflict and disaster zones, and the global fight against terrorism and violence based on religion or belief.

Also Read: UN appoints Ghana’s Anita Gbeho as head of mission in South Sudan

Later in August, attention shifts to preserving cultural heritage and historical memory, with international days dedicated to the abolition of the slave trade, the protection of the world's lakes, and efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear testing.

Advertisement

The month concludes with observances honouring victims of enforced disappearance and celebrating people of African descent, reinforcing global commitments to justice, equality, remembrance and inclusion.

Below is the full list of 13 key international days and observances in August 2026, together with their corresponding United Nations resolutions where applicable.

Also Read: U.S., Israel and Argentina stand alone as only countries to vote against Ghana's historic UN slavery resolution

13 key international days and observances in August 2026

United Nations Flag
United Nations Flag
Advertisement

1 to 7 August

1 August

  • International Day of Awareness of the Special Development Needs and Challenges of Landlocked Developing Countries

    • UN Resolution: A/79/L.108

9 August

  • International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples

    • UN Resolution: A/RES/49/214

Also Read: UNICEF Ghana marks World Breastfeeding Week with a call for sustainable support and stronger legal protections

11 August

  • World Steelpan Day

    • UN Resolution: A/RES/77/316

12 August

Advertisement

  • International Youth Day

    • UN Resolution: A/RES/54/120

19 August

  • World Humanitarian Day

    • UN Resolution: A/RES/63/139

Also Read: Don’t offer sex as a gift on Valentine’s Day; give chocolate instead — Minister for Youth

21 August

Advertisement

  • International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism

    • UN Resolution: A/RES/72/165

22 August

  • International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief

    • UN Resolution: A/RES/73/296

23 August

  • International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and Its Abolition

    • UNESCO Resolution: 29 C/Resolution 40

Advertisement

27 August

  • World Lake Day

    • UN Resolution: A/RES/79/142

Also Read: YEA and Ghana report launch 16-day job, entrepreneurship fair

29 August

  • International Day against Nuclear Tests

    • UN Resolution: A/RES/64/35

Advertisement

30 August

  • International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances

    • UN Resolution: A/RES/65/209

31 August

  • International Day for People of African Descent

    • UN Resolution: A/RES/75/170

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Inform me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Why Chelsea have been handed a transfer ban and fined £10m: What really happened
Sports
31.07.2026
Why Chelsea have been handed a transfer ban and fined £10m: What really happened
Protecting Ghana’s Mineral Rights Regime: Policy Reflections on the Akonta Mining Judgment
News
31.07.2026
Protecting Ghana’s Mineral Rights Regime: Policy Reflections on the Akonta Mining Judgment
Tyla drops lagos concert from 2026 world tour after xenophobia backlash
Entertainment
31.07.2026
Tyla drops lagos concert from 2026 world tour after xenophobia backlash
AFC joins UEFA and CONCACAF in rejecting FIFA's FFE proposal as pressure mounts on CAF
Sports
31.07.2026
AFC joins UEFA and CONCACAF in rejecting FIFA's FFE proposal as pressure mounts on CAF
United Nations
Entertainment
31.07.2026
Full list: 13 key international days and observances to note in August 2026
In his speech, former President Barack Obama threw his support behind Harris.
Entertainment
31.07.2026
Barack Obama’s 2026 summer playlist features 3 African artistes among his favourite songs -See full lists