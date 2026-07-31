Full list: 13 key international days and observances to note in August 2026

August features a packed calendar of United Nations and internationally recognised observances focusing on global health, human rights, peace, culture, environmental protection and historical remembrance.

August 2026 features 13 key international days and observances recognised by the United Nations, UNESCO and the World Health Organization.

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The observances focus on global health, human rights, peace, culture, environmental protection and historical remembrance.

The article provides the complete list of dates and the corresponding UN resolutions.

From the beginning of the month to its close, countries around the world will mark a series of international days aimed at raising awareness of issues affecting millions of people. Several of these observances also hold particular relevance for Ghana and the wider African continent.

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The month opens with World Breastfeeding Week, observed from August 1 to 7, a global campaign led by the World Health Organisation to promote breastfeeding, improve infant nutrition and support maternal health.

A mother breastfeeding her child [YES! Magazine]

Throughout the month, the United Nations and its agencies will also commemorate observances highlighting the challenges facing landlocked developing countries, the rights and cultures of Indigenous peoples, the sacrifices of humanitarian workers serving in conflict and disaster zones, and the global fight against terrorism and violence based on religion or belief.

Later in August, attention shifts to preserving cultural heritage and historical memory, with international days dedicated to the abolition of the slave trade, the protection of the world's lakes, and efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear testing.

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The month concludes with observances honouring victims of enforced disappearance and celebrating people of African descent, reinforcing global commitments to justice, equality, remembrance and inclusion.

Below is the full list of 13 key international days and observances in August 2026, together with their corresponding United Nations resolutions where applicable.

13 key international days and observances in August 2026

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1 to 7 August

World Breastfeeding Week Organised by the World Health Organization (WHO)



1 August

International Day of Awareness of the Special Development Needs and Challenges of Landlocked Developing Countries UN Resolution: A/79/L.108



9 August

International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples UN Resolution: A/RES/49/214



Also Read: UNICEF Ghana marks World Breastfeeding Week with a call for sustainable support and stronger legal protections

11 August

World Steelpan Day UN Resolution: A/RES/77/316



12 August

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International Youth Day UN Resolution: A/RES/54/120



19 August

World Humanitarian Day UN Resolution: A/RES/63/139



21 August

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International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism UN Resolution: A/RES/72/165



22 August

International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief UN Resolution: A/RES/73/296



23 August

International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and Its Abolition UNESCO Resolution: 29 C/Resolution 40



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27 August

World Lake Day UN Resolution: A/RES/79/142



29 August

International Day against Nuclear Tests UN Resolution: A/RES/64/35



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30 August

International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances UN Resolution: A/RES/65/209



31 August