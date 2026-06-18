Meet Ghana’s Dr Sylvia Ama Adusu: The first African woman elected to UN Maritime Court (ITLOS)
Dr Sylvia Ama Adusu has become the first African woman elected to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS).
The Ghanaian international law expert previously served as Chief State Attorney and played a key role in Ghana's maritime boundary case against Côte d’Ivoire.
Her election is a historic milestone for Ghana, Africa and women in international justice.
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Her election, which took place on 18 June 2026 during the 36th Meeting of States Parties to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) in New York, represents a significant moment not only for Ghana but also for the African continent and the advancement of women in international justice.
Dr Adusu was elected as one of seven judges chosen to serve on the 21-member tribunal for the 2026 to 2035 term.
A Historic Achievement for Ghana and Africa
The election marks several firsts. Dr Adusu becomes the first Ghanaian woman to be nominated for and elected to the tribunal and the first African woman to secure a seat on the ITLOS bench since the court was established in 1996.
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Her candidacy received strong backing from both the Government of Ghana and the African Union, reflecting confidence in her extensive experience and distinguished record in international law.
Prior to her election, Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, described her as a legal professional with integrity, strategic insight and an unwavering commitment to rules-based governance.
A Career Built on International Law
Dr Adusu recently retired as Chief State Attorney and Head of the International Division of Ghana’s Attorney-General’s Department after more than three decades of service.
Throughout her career, she has played a leading role in international legal matters involving Ghana, combining courtroom advocacy, treaty negotiations and policy development.
She has represented Ghana before domestic courts, international tribunals and foreign jurisdictions, including courts and institutions in the United States and Norway.
Her work has focused heavily on maritime law, ocean governance and international dispute resolution, areas that sit at the heart of the ITLOS mandate.
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Key Role in Ghana’s Maritime Victories
Among her most notable achievements was her involvement in the landmark maritime boundary dispute between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire before ITLOS.
As a member of Ghana’s legal team, Dr Adusu contributed to the country's successful defence of its maritime interests. The tribunal's 2017 judgment largely upheld Ghana's position and remains one of the most significant international maritime rulings involving African states.
She also participated in legal proceedings relating to the ARA Libertad case involving Argentina and Ghana, contributed to Ghana's submissions on its extended continental shelf claims, and represented the country in climate change-related advisory proceedings before the International Court of Justice.
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In addition, she has served on the Ghana Boundary Commission, where she helped advance maritime boundary negotiations and regional cooperation.
Academic Excellence and Thought Leadership
Beyond her legal practice, Dr Adusu has built an impressive academic profile.
She holds a doctorate in international law from Lancaster University in the United Kingdom. Her research focused on the management and conservation of marine resources under UNCLOS, particularly within the Gulf of Guinea.
She also serves as a part-time lecturer at the University of Ghana School of Law, where she teaches the Law of the Sea, and at the Ghana School of Law, where she lectures in Civil Procedure.
Shaping the Future of Ocean Governance
ITLOS plays a critical role in resolving disputes relating to maritime boundaries, navigation, fisheries, environmental protection and the interpretation of international maritime law.
Dr Adusu has consistently advocated for peaceful dispute resolution, sustainable ocean governance and international cooperation.
Her election is expected to bring valuable African perspectives and greater gender representation to a tribunal that handles some of the world's most complex maritime issues.
For Ghana, her achievement reinforces the country's growing influence in international legal affairs.
For Africa, it marks another important step towards greater representation in global institutions. Most importantly, it provides a powerful example for the next generation of African women aspiring to leadership roles in international law and diplomacy.
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