See MTN's new fibre broadband prices after massive price cut announced by Sam George

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has announced a significant reduction in MTN Ghana's fibre broadband prices following engagements between the government and the telecommunications company.

MTN has reduced fibre broadband prices after engagements with the government.

The unlimited 100 Mbps package has dropped from GH¢987 to GH¢299 per month.

Communications Minister Sam George says government will continue pushing for more affordable internet services for Ghanaians.

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According to the minister, the price cuts took effect on Wednesday, with customers now expected to pay substantially less for high-speed unlimited broadband packages.

In a social media post, Mr George said the reductions came after calls for more affordable internet services for Ghanaians.

"You demanded. We engaged. @MTNGhana has responded. Effective today, fibre broadband prices have crashed!" he stated.

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See MTN's new fibre broadband prices after massive price cut announced by Sam George

The minister revealed that the cost of MTN's unlimited 100 Mbps fibre broadband package has dropped from GH₵987 per month to GH₵299.

He also announced new pricing for higher-speed packages, saying customers can now access a 300 Mbps unlimited package for GH₵444 per month, while a 500 Mbps unlimited package will cost GH₵999 monthly.

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"Previously, for a month of unlimited 100 Mbps broadband, you paid GH₵987. Today, for the same 100 Mbps, you pay GH₵299," he said.

Mr George indicated that the development follows discussions between the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations and MTN Ghana aimed at improving affordability, reliability, and access to broadband services across the country.

He commended the telecommunications provider for responding to the government's concerns about internet costs.

"I want to express my gratitude to the management and staff of MTN who have heeded our call for more affordable, stable and reliable fibre broadband," he noted.

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The minister further assured Ghanaians that the government would continue to engage industry players to secure better telecommunications services and pricing for consumers.

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"From the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, we will continue to push for better service packages for the Ghanaian people," he added.

The latest reductions are expected to benefit households, students, remote workers, and businesses that rely heavily on high-speed internet connectivity.

New MTN Fibre Broadband Prices

Package Previous Price New Price Unlimited 100 Mbps GHS987 GHS299 Unlimited 300 Mbps N/A GHS444 Unlimited 500 Mbps N/A GHS999