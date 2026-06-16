Ken Ofori-Atta reportedly cleared to obtain US green card amid Ghana extradition efforts

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has reportedly secured a favourable ruling from a United States immigration court, allowing him to continue the process of obtaining lawful permanent resident status, commonly known as a Green Card, according to a report by Asaase News.

A US immigration court has reportedly allowed Ken Ofori-Atta to continue his Green Card application process.

The ruling comes as Ghanaian authorities continue efforts to have the former Finance Minister return to face ongoing legal proceedings.

The court's decision relates only to his immigration status and does not determine his guilt or innocence in the Ghanaian case.

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The report indicates that the court recently considered Mr Ofori-Atta's I-485 application, a legal process through which individuals already residing in the United States can apply to become permanent residents without leaving the country.

Sources cited by Asaase News said the court examined issues surrounding the criminal proceedings currently facing the former minister in Ghana.

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During the hearing, concerns were reportedly raised about aspects of the actions taken by Ghana's Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), including its earlier decision to declare Mr Ofori-Atta a wanted person while he was said to be receiving medical treatment in the United States.

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

According to the report, evidence was presented suggesting that legal representatives for the former minister had remained in contact with investigators during the period in question. A witness reportedly familiar with international law enforcement procedures also provided testimony regarding the handling of the case.

Mr Ofori-Atta is currently facing a number of investigations and legal proceedings in Ghana linked to decisions taken during his tenure as Finance Minister. However, the reported US immigration ruling does not address the substance of those allegations or determine his guilt or innocence.

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Rather, the court's decision is said to have focused solely on whether he met the legal requirements for adjustment of status under US immigration law.

Legal observers note that while the ruling does not affect ongoing judicial processes in Ghana, it could have implications for any future attempts by Ghanaian authorities to seek his return through extradition or related legal mechanisms.

Form I-485, officially known as the Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status, allows eligible individuals already living in the United States to apply for permanent residency.

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According to the Asaase News report, Mr Ofori-Atta's application is said to be based on sponsorship by his adult son, who is a United States citizen.

If ultimately approved, the application would grant him permanent resident status and potentially provide a pathway to US citizenship in the future, subject to applicable legal requirements.

Background

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta and seven (7) other individuals are facing a total of seventy-eight (78) charges. Those standing trial include Ernest Darko Akore, aged sixty-seven (67), a former Chief of Staff at the Ministry of Finance; Emmanuel Kofi Nti, aged sixty-six (66), a former Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA); and Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, aged sixty-four (64), also a former Commissioner-General of the GRA.

Other accused persons are Isaac Crentsil, aged sixty-three (63), a former Commissioner of the Customs Division of the GRA; Kwadwo Damoah, aged sixty-five (65), another former Commissioner of the Customs Division; and Evans Adusei, aged sixty-two (62), identified as the Chief Executive Officer and principal decision-maker of Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML).