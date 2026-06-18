The University of Ghana via sel.ug.edu.gh

The University of Ghana via sel.ug.edu.gh

University of Ghana named best university in Ghana and West Africa, in latest QS rankings for 2027

The University of Ghana has once again been ranked the best university in Ghana and West Africa in the latest QS World University Rankings 2027, reaffirming its position as the country's leading institution of higher learning.

University of Ghana has been ranked the best university in Ghana and West Africa in the QS World University Rankings 2026/2027.

The institution is the only Ghanaian university featured in the latest global rankings.

The ranking highlights the university's strong reputation among employers and growing international research collaborations.

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The rankings, published by QS Quacquarelli Symonds on 18 June 2026, place the University of Ghana in the 851-900 global band, making it the highest-ranked university in West Africa and the only Ghanaian institution featured in this year's global rankings.

University of Ghana students

The university also ranked 13th among the 48 African universities included in the 2027 edition.

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According to the rankings, the University of Ghana recorded an Employer Reputation score of 93.2, highlighting the strong regard employers have for its graduates.

It also achieved an International Research Network score of 82.3, reflecting its extensive global research collaborations, and a Sustainability score of 51.4.

University of Ghana

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The rankings further show that the university scored 20.4 in Academic Reputation and 11.3 in Citations per Faculty, areas where many African institutions continue to face challenges compared with leading global universities.

Across Africa, the rankings remain dominated by South African and Egyptian institutions.

University of Cape Town

The University of Cape Town emerged as the continent's highest-ranked university, placing 184th globally, followed by the University of Johannesburg and Stellenbosch University. Cairo University was the highest-ranked institution in Egypt.

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The University of Ghana ranked ahead of several notable African universities, including Addis Ababa University in Ethiopia, Makerere University in Uganda, the University of Nairobi in Kenya, and Rhodes University in South Africa.