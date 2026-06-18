Ghana's Next Steps Conference on Reparatory Justice: Everything you need to know as world leaders gather in Accra

Ghana's Next Steps Conference on Reparatory Justice: Everything you need to know as world leaders gather in Accra

Ghana's Next Steps Conference on Reparatory Justice: Everything you need to know as world leaders gather in Accra

As the global conversation on reparatory justice gathers momentum, Ghana has become the centre of international attention.

Ghana is hosting a major global conference on reparatory justice in Accra from 17 to 19 June 2026.

The event brings together world leaders, scholars and policymakers to discuss the next steps in the global reparations movement.

The conference is expected to produce new frameworks and partnerships to advance reparatory justice for Africans and people of African descent.

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From 17 to 19 June 2026, world leaders, senior government officials, scholars and civil society representatives are meeting in Accra for what is being described as one of the most significant gatherings on reparations in recent history.

Here is everything you need to know about the conference.

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What is the conference?

The High-Level Next Steps Conference on Reparatory Justice is a three-day summit being held under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama

The High-Level Next Steps Conference on Reparatory Justice is a three-day summit being held under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama in his capacity as the African Union Champion on Reparations. According to Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the conference aims to move discussions on reparatory justice beyond declarations and towards practical implementation, including the development of policy frameworks and institutional mechanisms.

Why is the conference being held?

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The summit follows the adoption of United Nations General Assembly Resolution A/RES/80/250 on 25 March 2026. The resolution, championed by Ghana on behalf of African Union member states, recognised the transatlantic trafficking of enslaved Africans and racialised chattel slavery as crimes against humanity. It received support from 123 UN member states. The Accra conference is the first major international gathering dedicated to reparatory justice since the resolution was adopted.

Where is it taking place?

Activities are being held across three venues in Accra. The opening day featured technical consultations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Heads of State segment and thematic discussions are taking place at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, while the conference will conclude with the adoption of an outcome document and a commemorative event at Osu Christiansborg Castle. The closing ceremony coincides with Juneteenth celebrations on 19 June.

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Who is attending?

Ghana Minister for Foreign Affairs and President of São Tomé and Príncipe, Carlos Vila Nova

The conference has attracted participation from more than 80 countries, alongside representatives from international organisations, academia and civil society.

Among the confirmed dignitaries are: President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah of Namibia

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai of Liberia

President Carlos Manuel Vila Nova of São Tomé and Príncipe

President Adama Barrow of The Gambia

Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados

Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission

French President Emmanuel Macron, participating virtually

US Senator Bernie Sanders

Reverend Al Sharpton

Marcus Garvey Jr

Professor Hilary Beckles, Chair of the CARICOM Reparations Commission

Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka

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The conference is also hosting 34 ministers responsible for justice and foreign affairs, as well as hundreds of scholars, legal experts and activists.

What will be discussed?

A display at the Caribbean Centre of Expression and Memory of Slavery and the Slave Trade, in Point-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe, in May 2015. © Nicolas Derne / AFP

The programme is structured around six thematic panels focusing on: Transcontinental cooperation

Legal approaches to reparatory justice

Economic restitution

Cultural artefact restitution

Civil society engagement

Strengthening Africa's voice in global discussions

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ALSO READ: Ghana demands return of all looted artefacts in historic UN slavery resolution

The discussions seek to transform growing international support for reparatory justice into practical and measurable action.

What outcomes are expected?

Conference organisers expect several key outcomes, including:

Adoption of an outcome document outlining a global implementation framework

Preparation of a report for review by the UN Secretary-General

Creation of a Global Advisory Panel on Reparatory Justice

Establishment of an Expert Panel on the Restitution of Cultural Artefacts

Formation of a Legal Panel for Reparatory Justice

Launch of a permanent transcontinental consultative forum linking Africa, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe and North America

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Why is France's participation significant?

Pres. Mahama and Pres. Macron

Although France abstained during the UN vote on the reparations resolution, the country has since taken steps that Ghana has welcomed. French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to address the conference virtually, while a delegation of senior French officials is attending in person. France has also announced plans to establish a joint Ghana-France Scientific Commission on Slavery in Accra, signalling increased engagement on historical accountability and reparatory justice.

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The broader significance

The conference comes as the African Union begins its designated Decade of Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations, which runs from 2026 to 2036.