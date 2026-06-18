Ghana's Next Steps Conference on Reparatory Justice: Everything you need to know as world leaders gather in Accra
Ghana is hosting a major global conference on reparatory justice in Accra from 17 to 19 June 2026.
The event brings together world leaders, scholars and policymakers to discuss the next steps in the global reparations movement.
The conference is expected to produce new frameworks and partnerships to advance reparatory justice for Africans and people of African descent.
ALSO READ: UK Reform Party threatens to block visas for Ghana and other countries over slavery reparations demands
From 17 to 19 June 2026, world leaders, senior government officials, scholars and civil society representatives are meeting in Accra for what is being described as one of the most significant gatherings on reparations in recent history.
Here is everything you need to know about the conference.
ALSO READ: Pres. Mahama slams critics for ‘infantile arguments’ against historic UN slavery resolution
What is the conference?
The High-Level Next Steps Conference on Reparatory Justice is a three-day summit being held under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama in his capacity as the African Union Champion on Reparations.
According to Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the conference aims to move discussions on reparatory justice beyond declarations and towards practical implementation, including the development of policy frameworks and institutional mechanisms.
Why is the conference being held?
The summit follows the adoption of United Nations General Assembly Resolution A/RES/80/250 on 25 March 2026.
The resolution, championed by Ghana on behalf of African Union member states, recognised the transatlantic trafficking of enslaved Africans and racialised chattel slavery as crimes against humanity. It received support from 123 UN member states.
The Accra conference is the first major international gathering dedicated to reparatory justice since the resolution was adopted.
ALSO READ: Amnesty International praises Ghana’s UN slavery resolution as ‘momentous step’ towards justice
Where is it taking place?
Activities are being held across three venues in Accra.
The opening day featured technical consultations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Heads of State segment and thematic discussions are taking place at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, while the conference will conclude with the adoption of an outcome document and a commemorative event at Osu Christiansborg Castle.
The closing ceremony coincides with Juneteenth celebrations on 19 June.
ALSO READ: U.S., Israel and Argentina stand alone as only countries to vote against Ghana's historic UN slavery resolution
Who is attending?
The conference has attracted participation from more than 80 countries, alongside representatives from international organisations, academia and civil society.
Among the confirmed dignitaries are:
President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana
President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal
President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah of Namibia
President Joseph Nyuma Boakai of Liberia
President Carlos Manuel Vila Nova of São Tomé and Príncipe
President Adama Barrow of The Gambia
Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados
Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission
French President Emmanuel Macron, participating virtually
US Senator Bernie Sanders
Reverend Al Sharpton
Marcus Garvey Jr
Professor Hilary Beckles, Chair of the CARICOM Reparations Commission
Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka
The conference is also hosting 34 ministers responsible for justice and foreign affairs, as well as hundreds of scholars, legal experts and activists.
What will be discussed?
The programme is structured around six thematic panels focusing on:
Transcontinental cooperation
Legal approaches to reparatory justice
Economic restitution
Cultural artefact restitution
Civil society engagement
Strengthening Africa's voice in global discussions
The discussions seek to transform growing international support for reparatory justice into practical and measurable action.
What outcomes are expected?
Conference organisers expect several key outcomes, including:
Adoption of an outcome document outlining a global implementation framework
Preparation of a report for review by the UN Secretary-General
Creation of a Global Advisory Panel on Reparatory Justice
Establishment of an Expert Panel on the Restitution of Cultural Artefacts
Formation of a Legal Panel for Reparatory Justice
Launch of a permanent transcontinental consultative forum linking Africa, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe and North America
Why is France's participation significant?
Although France abstained during the UN vote on the reparations resolution, the country has since taken steps that Ghana has welcomed.
French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to address the conference virtually, while a delegation of senior French officials is attending in person.
France has also announced plans to establish a joint Ghana-France Scientific Commission on Slavery in Accra, signalling increased engagement on historical accountability and reparatory justice.
The broader significance
The conference comes as the African Union begins its designated Decade of Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations, which runs from 2026 to 2036.
With Ghana hosting leaders and experts from across the world, the summit is expected to shape the next phase of global discussions on reparatory justice and strengthen cooperation between Africa, the Caribbean and the wider African diaspora.
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