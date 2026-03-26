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Amnesty International praises Ghana’s UN slavery resolution as ‘momentous step’ towards justice
Global human rights organisation Amnesty International has welcomed the adoption of a landmark United Nations resolution recognising the transatlantic slave trade as a crime against humanity, describing the move as a critical step towards justice and reparatory action.
In a statement posted on X following the vote at the United Nations General Assembly, Amnesty International said it “welcomes the recognition of chattel enslavement of Africans as a crime against humanity at the U.N General Assembly, following a resolution tabled by #Ghana on behalf of the African continent and people of African descent.”
The organisation emphasised that the legacy of slavery remains deeply embedded in modern global systems, linking historical injustices to present-day inequality.
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“Across the world, people are still suffering the long-lasting effects of slavery and colonialism, manifesting in today’s racism and global inequality, while States and private actors profited from these historical injustices,” the statement said.
Amnesty International described the resolution as a significant turning point in the global push for accountability and redress.
“Today’s resolution is a momentous step forward for legal recognition and reparations for those who have suffered the enduring harms of chattel enslavement around the world,” it added.
The organisation further expressed hope that the development would mark the beginning of sustained global action.
“Amnesty International hopes today’s resolution will start the path toward justice for Africans and people of African descent and mark a positive step forward for the world at a time when international law is under attack,” the statement noted.
⚡️BREAKING: Amnesty International welcomes the recognition of chattel enslavement of Africans as a crime against humanity at the U.N General Assembly, following a resolution tabled by #Ghana on behalf of the African continent and people of African descent.— Amnesty International (@amnesty) March 25, 2026
Background
The resolution, championed by John Dramani Mahama and tabled by Ghana on behalf of African states and the diaspora, was adopted by the UN General Assembly with 123 votes in favour, three (3) against, and 52 abstentions.
It formally recognises the transatlantic slave trade as one of the gravest crimes against humanity and calls for renewed global engagement on reparatory justice, including compensation, formal apologies, and systemic reforms.
The United States, Israel, and Argentina were the only countries to vote against the resolution, while the United Kingdom and all 27 European Union member states abstained.
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The resolution also strengthens calls for the restitution of looted African cultural artefacts and reinforces arguments that the legacy of slavery continues to shape inequality, underdevelopment, and structural injustice across Africa and the diaspora.
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