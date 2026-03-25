A US-based company has joined the list of multinationals looking for a slice of Tanzania’s lithium reserves

A US-based company has joined the list of multinationals looking for a slice of Tanzania’s lithium reserves

Ghana’s first lithium mine set to export to the USA, making it Africa’s only US-bound lithium project

Parliament’s approval of the Ewoyaa Lithium Project marks Ghana’s strategic shift into the global battery minerals industry, boosting investment and economic prospects.

Ghana has officially joined the global lithium market following Parliament’s ratification of the Ewoyaa Lithium Project mining lease on 19 March 2026. The decision brings an end to nearly three years of regulatory delays that had stalled investment and raised concerns about the country’s ability to compete in the rapidly expanding battery minerals sector.

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The approval grants Atlantic Lithium, an Australia- and United Kingdom-listed mining firm operating in West Africa, exclusive rights, through its local subsidiary, to extract and process lithium in the Central Region. The lease covers an initial 15-year period, with the option for renewal under Ghanaian law.

The development is expected to draw considerable international attention, particularly from Australian investors, given the company’s presence on the Australian Securities Exchange and Australia’s growing influence within the global battery minerals industry.

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For Ghana, traditionally recognised as a major gold producer, the project marks a strategic pivot towards minerals that are essential to the global energy transition. Lithium, a key component in batteries used for electric vehicles, renewable energy storage, and advanced technologies, is central to this shift.

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Under the terms of the agreement, the Government of Ghana will retain a 13 per cent free-carried interest in the project, allowing it to participate directly without making an upfront capital contribution. The fiscal arrangement has been structured to strike a balance between maximising state revenue and maintaining investor confidence.

Royalties will be applied on a sliding scale ranging from 5 to 12 per cent, depending on prevailing global lithium prices. This model is designed to increase government earnings during periods of high demand while ensuring the project remains viable when prices decline.

Despite these provisions, the agreement faced opposition from Minority Members of Parliament, who argued that lithium is a strategic national resource requiring careful long-term management.

Nevertheless, the ratification clears a significant hurdle, enabling the company to advance financing negotiations and move closer to a final investment decision. The project has already secured up to 16.4 million US dollars in funding from Ghanaian institutional investors and Long State Investments, highlighting growing domestic interest in the sector.

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For communities in and around Ewoyaa, the approval is expected to revitalise economic activity following months of stagnation caused by earlier delays, which had led to job losses. The construction and development phases are anticipated to generate employment opportunities and support local businesses.

Ghana’s move reflects a wider trend across Africa, with countries such as Zimbabwe, Namibia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo expanding their involvement in lithium and other battery mineral projects in an effort to capture greater value within global supply chains.

The Ewoyaa project is projected to produce approximately 3.6 million tonnes of spodumene concentrate over a 12-year period, positioning it among the largest lithium developments currently underway on the continent. It is also notable as Africa’s only lithium project primarily geared towards the United States market, in contrast to many others backed by Chinese investment—highlighting its strategic importance in diversifying global supply.

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