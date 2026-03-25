Top 5 jobs in Ghana that pay well without a university degree

From electricians to digital marketers, many Ghanaians are building successful careers and earning strong incomes without a university education.

Let us be honest: a university education is not suited to everyone. Some individuals cannot afford it, others lack the time, and many simply prefer practical, hands-on work to extended academic study. However, not having a degree does not condemn anyone to poorly paid employment.

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In modern Ghana, countless people are earning respectable incomes, and even building wealth, through trades, specialised skills, and entrepreneurial ventures that do not require a university qualification. Ultimately, what matters most is competence, discipline, and a willingness to keep learning.

Many of these career paths demand only short-term vocational training, apprenticeships, or sheer determination and creativity. A degree is therefore not the sole route to financial stability. Across sectors such as skilled trades, technology, and sales, there is a growing number of lucrative opportunities available to those prepared to work hard and develop their abilities.

If you are ready to commit yourself, here are five rewarding options to consider:

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1. Electrician

Ghana’s expanding construction sector, from residential developments to commercial infrastructure, has created a steady demand for qualified electricians. Their work includes wiring buildings, installing electrical systems, and setting up backup power solutions for businesses. Income can come from both large-scale contracts and smaller independent jobs.

To begin, one typically needs vocational training or an apprenticeship to gain practical knowledge of tools, measurements, and safety procedures. Specialising in areas such as solar energy or industrial systems can significantly increase earning potential.

How to get started: Enrol in a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institution or train under a certified electrician. Licensing is also available through the Energy Commission of Ghana.

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Earnings: Electricians generally earn between GHS 2,500 and GHS 4,000 per month, with experienced professionals running their own businesses earning considerably more.

Electrician or Electrical Technician | Photo| https://nats.ca/

2. Real Estate Agent / Property Sales

Ghana’s property market, particularly in Accra, Tema, and Kumasi, continues to grow, attracting both local buyers and diaspora investors. Real estate agents typically work on commission, meaning their earnings depend largely on performance. Strong communication skills, market knowledge, and networking ability are essential.

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How to get started: Begin by working with established property firms to gain experience before branching out independently. Short courses in property management can also be beneficial.

Earnings: Annual income can range widely, with many agents earning substantial commissions, especially in high-value or commercial property transactions.

Real Estate Agent via https://www.fitzanne.co.za/

3. Plumber / Pipefitter

Rapid urbanisation has increased the demand for skilled plumbers across Ghana. Their services are required in homes, hotels, offices, and industrial facilities. Like electricians, many plumbers operate independently and charge per project, allowing for flexible and potentially high earnings.

How to get started: Training is usually acquired through vocational schools or apprenticeships lasting two to three years. Certification programmes are available through recognised institutions such as the National Vocational Training Institute.

Earnings: Entry-level plumbers may earn modestly, but income rises significantly with experience, with skilled professionals earning several thousand cedis monthly.

Plumber

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4. Digital Marketer / Freelance Content Creator

This is one of the fastest-growing career paths that does not require a degree. Businesses across Ghana are investing heavily in digital marketing services, including social media management, search engine optimisation, email marketing, and online advertising.

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How to get started: Skills can be learned through online platforms and practical experience. Building a portfolio by working with small businesses or organisations is crucial. Specialising in a niche area can accelerate growth.

Earnings: Income varies widely depending on expertise and client base, with experienced professionals and successful content creators earning substantial monthly revenue through contracts, brand partnerships, and sponsorships.

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Influencer or Content Creator

5. Sales Executive (Insurance, Telecoms, FMCG)

Sales roles remain one of the most accessible routes to high earnings. Many companies actively recruit individuals without degrees, focusing instead on confidence, persistence, and strong interpersonal skills. High achievers often progress quickly into managerial roles.

How to get started: Apply directly to companies in telecommunications, insurance, or fast-moving consumer goods. Many organisations provide in-house training, and professional certifications can enhance credibility.

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Earnings: Sales executives typically receive a base salary supplemented by commission, with top performers earning significantly higher monthly incomes.

Sales Agent or Network Marketer

“Success in these fields depends far more on skill, discipline, and a willingness to learn than on holding a university degree.”

As Ghana’s economy continues to expand, driven by urbanisation and digital transformation, demand for these professions is expected to remain strong for years to come.

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