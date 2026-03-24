Advertisement

Fuse ODG, Sarkodie and Amaarae make Billboard’s 50 greatest Afrobeats songs of all time

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 17:02 - 24 March 2026
Sarkodie, Amaarae, and Fuse, others make Billboard’s Top 50 Afrobeats songs of all time
Ghanaian stars Fuse ODG, Sarkodie and Amaarae have been recognised on Billboard’s prestigious Afrobeats list, celebrating songs that shaped the genre worldwide.
Advertisement

Ghanaian music stars Fuse ODG, Sarkodie and Amaarae have earned global recognition after being named among The 50 Best Afrobeats Songs of All Time by Billboard.

Advertisement

The prestigious list, compiled by Billboard editors and contributors, celebrates the most influential and culturally impactful Afrobeats tracks over the past two decades, highlighting the genre’s evolution and global reach.

Ghana secured multiple spots on the list, reaffirming its vital role in shaping the Afrobeats movement.

READ MORE: How Ghana’s most influential figure in global art Ibrahim Mahama was attacked by police

Among the notable entries is Fuse ODG’s 2013 hit Azonto, featuring Itz Tiffany, which was ranked No. 18. The track played a key role in popularising the Azonto dance craze worldwide and introducing Ghanaian sounds to international audiences.

Advertisement

Sarkodie also made the list with Adonai, his collaboration with the late Castro, which placed at No. 19. The song remains one of Ghana’s most iconic releases, praised for blending rap and melody while resonating with audiences across borders.

Meanwhile, Amaarae’s global hit Sad Girlz Luv Money, featuring Moliy, secured the No. 29 position. The track gained international traction, particularly after its remix success, and has been credited with pushing alternative African sounds into the mainstream.

READ MORE: Top 10 happiest countries in Africa: 2026 world happiness rankings

Other Ghanaian acts, including R2Bees, also appeared on the list, underscoring the country’s continued influence within the genre.

Billboard noted that the ranking was curated to honour “game changers” whose work has defined and expanded Afrobeats globally. (Graphic Online)

Advertisement

While Nigerian artists dominate much of the list, Ghana’s presence highlights its foundational and evolving contribution to the sound, from early dance anthems to modern, genre-blending hits.

READ MORE: Stonebwoy's PRO writes to Charterhouse to announce 2019 VGMA Artiste of the Year winner

The recognition further cements Ghana’s position as a key force in Afrobeats’ global success story.

Below is the full list of Billboard’s 50 Best Afrobeats Songs of All Time:

Below is the full list of Billboard’s 50 Best Afrobeats Songs of All Time

Advertisement

1. African Queen – 2Baba

2. Ojuelegba – Wizkid

READ ALSO: 'There is money to be made in Ghana' — Shatta Wale urges youth to go into agribusiness

3. Nwa Baby (Ashawo Remix) – Flavour

4. Essence – Wizkid ft. Tems

5. Calm Down – Rema

6. Love Nwantiti – CKay

READ ALSO: Agradaa kneels at Opambour's church to apologise to Pres. Mahama

7. Oliver Twist – D'banj

8. Fall – Davido

Advertisement

9. Ye – Burna Boy

10. Chop My Money (Remix) – P-Square ft. Akon

11. Olufunmi – Styl-Plus

READ MORE: Shatta Wale donates $100,000, Stonebwoy pledges $101,000 to support Black Stars (Video)

12. Gongo Aso – 9ice

Advertisement

13. Kiss Your Hand – R2Bees ft. Wande Coal

14. Dami Duro – Davido

15. Johnny – Yemi Alade

16. Fall in Love – D’banj

17. Bumper to Bumper – Wande Coal

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale share a hug on stage after President Mahama's request(Video)

18. Azonto – Fuse ODG ft. Itz Tiffany

(list continues through diverse eras of Afrobeats including songs like “Oleku” – Ice Prince, “Yahooze” – Olu Maintain, “Buga” – Kizz Daniel & Tekno, “Shake Body” – Skales, among others ranked across positions 19–50)

READ MORE: Stonebwoy says collaboration with Shatta Wale and Sarkodie must not be forced; should happen naturally

Billboard stated that the ranking was based on cultural impact, influence, and global reach, acknowledging songs that have defined the Afrobeats sound over the years.

Advertisement

Although Nigerian artists dominate the list, Ghana’s contributions, through acts like Fuse ODG, Sarkodie and Amaarae, underscore the country’s enduring role in shaping and exporting Afrobeats to the world.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Fuse ODG, Sarkodie and Amaarae make Billboard’s 50 greatest Afrobeats songs of all time
Entertainment
24.03.2026
Fuse ODG, Sarkodie and Amaarae make Billboard’s 50 greatest Afrobeats songs of all time
Amakye Dede says he was forced to crown Kuami Eugene ‘King of Highlife’
Entertainment
24.03.2026
The crowning of Kuami Eugene as Highlife king by Amakye Dede was planned - Akwaboah
Pres. Mahama leads global call for reparatory justice, urges world to recognise humanity of enslaved Africans
News
24.03.2026
Pres. Mahama leads global call for reparatory justice, urges world to recognise humanity of enslaved Africans
Ghana officially becomes the first African country to sign security deal with EU
News
24.03.2026
Ghana officially becomes the first African country to sign security deal with EU
UCC senior lecturer explains why your groundnut soup turns pale instead of becoming rich and deep
Lifestyle
24.03.2026
UCC senior lecturer explains why your groundnut soup turns pale instead of becoming rich and deep
How Ghana’s most influential figure in global art Ibrahim Mahama was attacked by police
Entertainment
24.03.2026
How Ghana’s most influential figure in global art Ibrahim Mahama was attacked by police