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Fuse ODG, Sarkodie and Amaarae make Billboard’s 50 greatest Afrobeats songs of all time
Ghanaian music stars Fuse ODG, Sarkodie and Amaarae have earned global recognition after being named among The 50 Best Afrobeats Songs of All Time by Billboard.
The prestigious list, compiled by Billboard editors and contributors, celebrates the most influential and culturally impactful Afrobeats tracks over the past two decades, highlighting the genre’s evolution and global reach.
Ghana secured multiple spots on the list, reaffirming its vital role in shaping the Afrobeats movement.
Among the notable entries is Fuse ODG’s 2013 hit Azonto, featuring Itz Tiffany, which was ranked No. 18. The track played a key role in popularising the Azonto dance craze worldwide and introducing Ghanaian sounds to international audiences.
Sarkodie also made the list with Adonai, his collaboration with the late Castro, which placed at No. 19. The song remains one of Ghana’s most iconic releases, praised for blending rap and melody while resonating with audiences across borders.
Meanwhile, Amaarae’s global hit Sad Girlz Luv Money, featuring Moliy, secured the No. 29 position. The track gained international traction, particularly after its remix success, and has been credited with pushing alternative African sounds into the mainstream.
Other Ghanaian acts, including R2Bees, also appeared on the list, underscoring the country’s continued influence within the genre.
Billboard noted that the ranking was curated to honour “game changers” whose work has defined and expanded Afrobeats globally. (Graphic Online)
While Nigerian artists dominate much of the list, Ghana’s presence highlights its foundational and evolving contribution to the sound, from early dance anthems to modern, genre-blending hits.
The recognition further cements Ghana’s position as a key force in Afrobeats’ global success story.
Below is the full list of Billboard’s 50 Best Afrobeats Songs of All Time:
Below is the full list of Billboard’s 50 Best Afrobeats Songs of All Time
1. African Queen – 2Baba
2. Ojuelegba – Wizkid
3. Nwa Baby (Ashawo Remix) – Flavour
4. Essence – Wizkid ft. Tems
5. Calm Down – Rema
6. Love Nwantiti – CKay
7. Oliver Twist – D'banj
8. Fall – Davido
9. Ye – Burna Boy
10. Chop My Money (Remix) – P-Square ft. Akon
11. Olufunmi – Styl-Plus
12. Gongo Aso – 9ice
13. Kiss Your Hand – R2Bees ft. Wande Coal
14. Dami Duro – Davido
15. Johnny – Yemi Alade
16. Fall in Love – D’banj
17. Bumper to Bumper – Wande Coal
18. Azonto – Fuse ODG ft. Itz Tiffany
(list continues through diverse eras of Afrobeats including songs like “Oleku” – Ice Prince, “Yahooze” – Olu Maintain, “Buga” – Kizz Daniel & Tekno, “Shake Body” – Skales, among others ranked across positions 19–50)
READ MORE: Stonebwoy says collaboration with Shatta Wale and Sarkodie must not be forced; should happen naturally
Billboard stated that the ranking was based on cultural impact, influence, and global reach, acknowledging songs that have defined the Afrobeats sound over the years.
Although Nigerian artists dominate the list, Ghana’s contributions, through acts like Fuse ODG, Sarkodie and Amaarae, underscore the country’s enduring role in shaping and exporting Afrobeats to the world.