Top 10 happiest countries in Africa: 2026 world happiness rankings

Mauritius tops Africa’s happiness rankings in 2026, while Ghana records a decline, highlighting shifting well-being trends across the continent.

“Money doesn’t buy happiness,” Elon Musk once remarked. Nevertheless, the way people live, earn a living, and manage everyday challenges continues to play a significant role in shaping their overall well-being.

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This forms part of what the 'World Happiness Report 2026' seeks to capture. Countries are ranked according to indicators including income levels, life expectancy, social support networks, freedom to make life choices, generosity, and perceived corruption.

Published each year to coincide with the United Nations’ International Day of Happiness, the report assesses over 140 nations by asking people to evaluate their own lives, thereby identifying the world’s happiest countries. Its findings are drawn largely from the Gallup World Poll, while researchers also examine elements such as social support, healthy life expectancy, personal freedom, generosity, and perceptions of corruption.

Across the African continent, the latest rankings highlight how these factors influence people’s lived experiences.

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Below are Africa’s ten happiest countries in 2026:

1. Mauritius (5.939)

Mauritius emerges as the happiest nation in Africa, ranking 73rd globally. The island benefits from a stable economy, a robust healthcare system, and high life expectancy. Its tourism and financial industries continue to generate employment and raise living standards.

Mauritius named among the world's top havens for millionaires

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2. Libya (5.731)

Ranked 81st worldwide, Libya demonstrates resilience despite prolonged instability. Strong family and community ties provide essential support, helping citizens navigate economic uncertainty and political challenges.

Tripoli, Libya

3. Algeria (5.714)

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Algeria holds 83rd place globally, supported by close-knit social structures and access to essential services. Family life remains central, while improvements in healthcare contribute to longer life expectancy.

Algeria

4. Mozambique (5.336)

In 93rd position globally, Mozambique faces economic difficulties, yet strong cultural values and community cohesion sustain a general sense of happiness. Social support remains one of its key strengths.

Mozambique

5. Gabon (5.167)

Gabon ranks 96th worldwide, aided by relatively high income levels derived from natural resources. Access to healthcare and education, along with social stability, enhances overall well-being.

6. Côte d’Ivoire (5.148)

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Placed 98th globally, Côte d’Ivoire shows steady progress in quality of life. Economic expansion and urban development are creating new opportunities, while community bonds continue to play a vital role.

7. Cameroon (5.083)

Cameroon ranks 100th in the world. Urban centres are experiencing growth in commerce and education, whereas rural populations rely heavily on extended family support systems.

READ MORE: Top 5 most powerful African women in 2026

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Cameroon still kept it's colonial name [Newafricanmagazine]

8. South Africa (5.009)

South Africa occupies 101st place globally. Although it offers economic prospects and cultural richness, inequality and security concerns continue to influence overall happiness.

South Africa 2010 FIFA World Cup

READ MORE: Top 10 most visited African countries in 2026

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9. Niger (4.940)

Ranked 103rd worldwide, Niger faces significant economic constraints. However, strong communal relationships help many individuals maintain a sense of life satisfaction.

AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Niger thrash Sudan to boost Black Stars qualification chances

10. Tunisia (4.798)

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Tunisia stands at 105th globally. While economic and political challenges persist, access to healthcare and social connections contribute positively to well-being.

Tunisia Fest

Meanwhile, Ghana is positioned 115th globally, making it the 14th happiest country in Africa. This marks a decline from its 125th position out of 147 countries in the 2025 World Happiness Report, reflecting a drop in overall happiness based on several indicators.

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In the earlier 2024 rankings, Ghana was placed 120th out of 143 countries, indicating a further fall of five places in the global happiness index over time.

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