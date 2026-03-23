Stonebwoy's PRO writes to Charterhouse to announce 2019 VGMA Artiste of the Year winner

The Head of Communications at Burniton Music Group, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, says the group has formally written to Charterhouse, organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), asking them to finally announce the winner of the 2019 Artiste of the Year category.

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Speaking on Onua FM on March 21, 2026, Vida Adutwumwaa explained that the request is based on fairness to fans who spent their own money to vote during that year’s awards.

She disclosed;

We have officially written to Charterhouse, urging them to announce the Artiste of the Year winner from the 2019 VGMA. There is a social contract with the public who voted, and they deserve to know the outcome

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The 2019 VGMA ceremony ended without announcing the biggest award of the night after a confrontation between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale disrupted the event. Following the incident, both artistes were suspended from the awards scheme for one year.

Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng noted that Stonebwoy has since returned to the awards and even won the Artiste of the Year title again after the incident. She said this strengthens their belief that he was the likely winner in 2019, and that making the result public would help keep accurate records in the music industry.

Following the incident that occurred that year, the artiste has since returned to the scheme and gone on to win another Artiste of the Year title. For the sake of history and accurate industry records, we believe it is important that the winner is made known.

We believe we won that award, but Charterhouse holds the facts. It is only right that they make it public so the record can be set straight, because data and documentation are essential in our line of work

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She also spoke about the upcoming 2026 TGMA season, expressing confidence in Stonebwoy’s chances of winning again.

This year, he is competing against other top artistes including Black Sherif, Sarkodie, Medikal, Wendy Shay, and Diana Hamilton. "We are optimistic that Stonebwoy can win the artiste of the year again this time," she stated.