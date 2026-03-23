'There is money to be made in Ghana' — Shatta Wale urges youth to go into agribusiness

Shatta Wale addresses young participants at the Youth in Palm Plantation Summit, inspiring a shift towards agribusiness as a viable and rewarding career path in Ghana.

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has urged young people across the country to adopt discipline and take advantage of opportunities in agribusiness as a reliable route to securing their future.

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The award-winning musician made these remarks at the Youth in Palm Plantation Summit, which was held under the theme “Empowering the Youth in Agribusiness.” The initiative aims to address youth unemployment by promoting palm cultivation and other agricultural ventures as sustainable and rewarding career paths.

Speaking to participants, Shatta Wale stressed that significant wealth can be generated within Ghana if young people remain dedicated and focused on their ambitions. He advised the youth to reconsider the growing desire to travel abroad and instead channel their energy into exploring local opportunities.

There is a bigger picture ahead when you have patience and the determination to move mountains, and I believe that is what I have been able to do over the years. People often say Shatta does not travel and so on, but I tell them that when you are disciplined and focused, there is money to be made in Ghana.

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He further highlighted the importance of building strong networks, noting that aligning with the right individuals can help nurture and expand business ventures.

Most importantly, when you are connected to the right people in this country who can guide and support you, it will help your business to grow

Shatta Wale also encouraged young people to emulate his entrepreneurial journey by establishing ventures that can sustain both themselves and their families. He described the palm plantation initiative as a cause close to his heart and a meaningful opportunity for the youth.

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