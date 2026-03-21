Shatta Wale donates $100,000, Stonebwoy pledges $101,000 to support Black Stars (Video)

Ghanaian dancehall artistes Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have made significant financial pledges to support the Black Stars’ 2026 World Cup campaign, contributing to a nationwide fundraising effort aimed at rallying fan support for the team.

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During a fundraising event held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City on Friday, March 21, 2026, Shatta Wale announced a donation of $100,000, while Stonebwoy pledged $101,000.

Stonebwoy’s contribution reportedly includes $81,000 in cash and an additional $20,000 worth of music services, bringing his total pledge slightly above that of his fellow musician.

The donations form part of a broader campaign designed to mobilise resources to fly Ghanaian supporters to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

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Organisers say the goal is to ensure strong fan representation to cheer on the Black Stars during the tournament.

The fundraising drive comes amid government clarification on its role in supporting fan travel. Speaking at the launch of the initiative, President John Dramani Mahama stated that the government does not intend to allocate public funds for supporters travelling to watch the national team at the World Cup.

Instead, the campaign is relying on voluntary contributions from individuals, corporate bodies, and public figures, with several high-profile pledges already recorded.

The contributions by Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have drawn widespread attention, highlighting the role of entertainers in national initiatives and reinforcing public enthusiasm as Ghana prepares for the global football showpiece.

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